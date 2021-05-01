Atletico Madrid edge Elche to extend La Liga lead | Neymar fires PSG to Ligue 1 summit - European round-up

Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at struggling Elche on Saturday, riding their luck to the extreme when the hosts missed a penalty in stoppage time.

Marcos Llorente scored the only goal with a deflected shot in the 23rd minute but gave away the penalty in the 90th after a careless handball as Atleti defended a free kick after sitting on their slim lead rather than looking to put the game to bed.

Elche midfielder Fidel Chaves's spot kick beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak but came off the post, providing another twist in an action-packed game in which Atletico had two goals ruled out for offside and a penalty award taken away following a VAR review.

Image: Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa vies for the ball against Elche's Diego Gonzalez

Fidel's spurned penalty threw Diego Simeone's side a lifeline in a thrilling title race while leaving Elche still 18th and in the relegation zone. They would have moved out of the drop zone if Fidel had scored from the spot.

The win took Atletico to 76 points with four games left, five clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Osasuna later on Saturday, and third-placed Barcelona, who visit Valencia on Sunday. Sevilla, on 70 points, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

It was the second time this season Atleti had benefitted from their opponents squandering a late penalty, with Oblak saving from Alaves' Joselu to secure a 1-0 home win in March.

It was also the second stroke of fortune in three days for Atletico, who sank to a chastening 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao last week and looked set to lose top spot to Barca, who then fell to a shock 2-1 loss at home to Granada on Thursday.

Atletico went on the attack early on against Elche and should have taken the lead after a slick move between Angel Correa and Luis Suarez, who could only find the side-netting.

Gotta love the drama 😅 pic.twitter.com/L6baAHx8vQ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2021

Suarez did manage to put the ball in the net soon after following a move with Llorente but was left frustrated again when the goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a fractional offside.

The Uruguayan missed the target early in the second half and then had a second goal chalked off, this time for a clear offside.

Suarez was replaced by midfielder Saul late on as Simeone sought to protect Atletico's lead. The move almost backfired but, somehow, his side are still in pole position in the title race.

Ligue 1: Neymar on target as PSG go top

Image: Neymar broke the deadlock during Paris Saint-Germain's win over Lens

Paris Saint-Germain went top of the Ligue 1 standings, at least provisionally, after Neymar scored and set up another goal in a 2-1 home win against RC Lens on Saturday.

Neymar netted in the first half and crossed for Marquinhos to score after the break to put PSG, who travel to Manchester City looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday, on 75 points with three games left.

Lille, who have 73 points, will reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand at home to Nice later on Saturday.

Promoted RC Lens, who reduced the arrears at PSG just past the hour mark through Ignatius Ganago, stayed fifth on 56 points, ahead of Olympique de Marseille on goals scored.

Image: Kylian Mbappe watches on from the stands, absent through injury

With Kylian Mbappe rested and Marco Verratti on the bench, Neymar took charge and put PSG ahead after 33 minutes when he fired home from inside the box after being set up by Julian Draxler, who had dispossessed the snoozing Facundo Medina.

Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo was a threat to the PSG defence but the visitors lacked efficiency up front.

Just before the hour, PSG doubled the advantage as Marquinhos rose above Medina to head Neymar's whipped cross home with the hosts seemingly heading towards a routine victory.

Lens, however, made sure the reigning French champions stayed on their toes as Ganago found the back of the net with a half-volley from Jonathan Clauss' cross. On Sunday, third-placed Monaco, who have 71 points, and Olympique Lyonnais in fourth (67) meet in the principality