Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for April

Sky Bet Championship

Tom Lawrence - Reading vs DERBY COUNTY - April 5

With his relegation-threatened side trailing 2-0 and in desperate need of inspiration, Lawrence took it upon himself to stride forward and unleash a stunning 30-yarder into the far top corner.

Arnaut Danjuma - Norwich City vs BOURNEMOUTH - April 17

Not content with dancing along the touchline, dragging the ball past two defenders and then slicing infield, the Dutchman cut a perfectly struck shot back against his direction of travel.

Rob Dickie - Middlesbrough vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS - April 17

Central defenders aren't supposed to do this. As impressive as his long-range piledriver was, which was still rising as it struck the net, Dickie's nonchalant celebration was even better.

Sky Bet League One

Callum Elder - HULL CITY vs Northampton Town - April 5

Elder didn't try to complicate matters when the ball was laid back into his path as he neared the area. A simple swish of his left instep and the ball was swept swiftly into the top corner.

Joe Powell - Portsmouth vs BURTON ALBION - April 10

Befitting a player schooled at West Ham, Powell's technique was exemplary. As the free-kick was rolled to him, he speared a shot that flew true at waist height throughout its trajectory.

Sullay Kaikai - Sunderland vs BLACKPOOL - April 27

Even in slow motion, Kaikai's stunning winner is a blur. It's not as if the ball came slowly towards him. The sweetness of the strike had heads turning instantly in the Sunderland area.

Sky Bet League Two

Callum Wright - CHELTENHAM TOWN vs Tranmere Rovers - April 2

The on-loan Leicester midfielder simply stood and delivered as two headers sent the ball dropping to him on the edge of the area. His volley looked as effortless as it was magical.

Emmanuel Osadebe - WALSALL vs Tranmere Rovers - April 13

Osadebe combined balletic balance as he dummied a defender and a hammerhead of a right foot shot with wicked curve and dip as his 20-yard effort flew in off the underside of the bar.

Tom Conlon - Barrow vs PORT VALE - April 20

Wow. When Barrow 'keeper Joel Dixon launched a goal-kick, the last thing he expected was Conlon seizing his chance to arc an audaciously looped volley over him from the halfway line.

