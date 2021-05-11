Rangers dominate Scottish Premiership Player of the Year 2020/21 shortlist

Rangers' Steven Davis, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and James Tavernier have all been nominated for Scottish Premiership Player of the Year for 2020/21.

Steven Gerrard's side have already been crowned champions and will record an unbeaten league season if they can avoid defeat in their final two games against Livingston and Aberdeen, with the latter match live on Sky Sports Football.

The all-Rangers PFA Scotland shortlist means the Player of the Year award will be coming back to Ibrox for the first time since 2009/10 when it was won by Northern Irishman Davis.

The past six winners have all been Celtic players - Kris Commons, Stefan Johansen, Leigh Griffiths, Scott Sinclair, Scott Brown, James Forrest - and the last player outside the Old Firm to win was Motherwell's Michael Higdon in 2012/2013.

PFA Scotland did not pick a winner in 2019/20 with the awards - presented since 1977/78 and chosen by a vote among the members of the PFA - cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which curtailed the top-flight season early.

Davis, 36, is named on the 2020/21 shortlist after an impressive showing in midfield over the course of the season while Kent, 24, has registered eight goals and nine assists across 33 Scottish Premiership matches.

Goalkeeper McGregor, 39, has also impressed this term with Rangers conceding just 13 goals in the league this season so far, while right-back Tavernier, 29, has 11 goals and 10 assists across 29 games.

Three of those four - Davis, McGregor and Tavernier - also find themselves nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association (SWFA) Player of the Year for 2020/21, along with another Rangers player, defender Connor Goldson.

The past four winners of the PFA Scotland's Premiership Player of the Year have also gone on to win the SFWA Player of the Year - Griffiths, Sinclair, Brown and Forrest.

This season's PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year will be named on Sunday, May 16.

