Premier League kits 2021/22: New home and away designs from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton and more

Premier League sides are dropping their 2021/22 kits - which strips get your approval?

Arsenal

Image: Arsenal have unveiled their new home kit for the 2021/22 season (Credit: adidas)

In partnership with adidas, Arsenal have unveiled their home kit for the 2021/22 season which challenges the orthodox surrounding the club's traditional shirt style.

The red body and white sleeves remain, but those iconic white accents also venture on the body of the kit, with white panels encasing the central red theme.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang models Arsenal's new home kit (Credit: adidas)

The shirt, which has collegiate navy adidas stripes on the shoulders, is capped off by Arsenal's traditional white shorts and white socks.

Arsenal's new light yellow away strip for the 2021/22 season pays tribute to the 1971 Double winners, with the slogan "Inspired by the past, ready for the future".

Image: Kieran Tierney sports Arsenal's new retro away shirt

The current badge is replaced by the famous single cannon, which first graced the Arsenal shirt at the start of the 1921/22 season - a century ago.

There are intricate details to this design, with the club motto "Victoria Concordia Crescit" embroidered on the hem of the shirt, which is accompanied by yellow shorts and socks.

Aston Villa

Image: Aston Villa's home shirt is built around its traditional claret and blue colours

Aston Villa have launched their new home Kappa kit for the 2021/22 season, taking inspiration from the past success of the team through contrasted pinstripes within bigger vertical stripes.

The design features a double round neck and contrasted collar while the light blue sleeves and the bottom part of the shirts will feature a colour contrasted insert.

The kit also features a 3D silicone Villa crest, as well as the club's iconic lion displayed at the top of the reverse.

Image: The design features a double round neck and contrasted collar

Brighton

The 2021/22 season will mark 10 years at the American Express Community Stadium for Brighton, who will return to classic stripes to commemorate the occasion. An inscription on the inside back of the shirt provides a nod to the club's decade at the Amex.

The shirt, which was worn against Manchester City during Brighton's final home game of the 2020/21 campaign, is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester fibres.

The blue shorts are accompanied by a yellow trim with the strip completed by white socks.

The Seagulls have also unveiled their new stylish turquoise away strip.

The shirt is made with at least 75 per cent recycled polyester fibres, with Dri-FIT technology and mesh on the back and sides for additional breathability.

The new Nike design is slim fit for a tailored feel with the side panels shaped like a lightning bolt.

Chelsea

Image: Chelsea's new home kit for 2021-22 features an 'abstract, kaleidoscopic' design

Chelsea's 2021/22 home kit is made with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric and inspired by the "abstract, kaleidoscopic designs of optical art," according to kitmaker Nike.

Traditional blue is paired with a yellow trim, while "CFC" is knitted into the back neck.

Everton

Image: James Rodriguez was also part of the home kit launch

Everton's 2021/22 hummel home kit is inspired by city's links to 'Dazzle' pattern and launched with a video featuring Evertonians from around the world.

This environmentally friendly kit - complete with white shorts with royal blue and yellow detailing, and white socks - is manufactured using material produced from eight recycled plastic bottles.

The shirt features a two-tone patterned blue shirt and the use of the dazzle pattern is inspired by the role of the city of Liverpool and its docks in painting naval ships with the inventive and bold livery during the First World War.

The Women's home kit, with MegaFon as its principal partner, is available to buy for the first time.

Image: Lucas Digne with Everton's new 'Black Watch' away kit for next season

Everton's newly-launched away kit for the 2021/22 season pays homage to one of the Toffees' earliest strips.



The retro hummel offering is inspired by the kit worn by the Everton team of 1881/82 - a side that came to be nicknamed 'The Black Watch'.

The black shirt with statement burnt orange sash and accompanying black shorts and black socks will be worn by Carlo Ancelotti's side in their final Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 campaign at Manchester City.

Image: Everton's new third shirt is a nod to the away strip in the 1950s (credit: hummel)

Room for one more? Everton have also released their new stylish third shirt. The white, navy and yellow offering is a reinterpretation of the club's pioneering away strip of the late 1950s.

As with the 2021/22 home and away kits, the strip features hummel's cutting-edge ECO8 technology, meaning its environmentally friendly fabric is manufactured using eight recycled plastic bottles.

Everton's change strip between 1958 and 1960 featured a thick horizontal blue line across its middle, with thinner amber bands on either side.

Worn by the likes of Goodison giants Dave Hickson, Bobby Collins and Brian Labone, the kit was the first to move away from the plain white shirt and dark shorts that had formed Everton's away look since the early 1920s, injecting colour and design.

The recreation sees the stripe element flipped to run vertically down the front of the shirt.

Leicester

Image: Leicester's Jamie Vardy and James Maddison in the new kit

Leicester enter the third year of their partnership with German heavyweight brand adidas with their new home shirt worn during the final day of the 2020/21 season against Tottenham.

The club's sponsor remains King Power, the name of the Thai retail group that is run by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, but the sponsor for next season has now been confirmed as FBS, an online trading company.

The blue shirts will be accompanied by white shorts and blue socks next campaign.

Leicester's new away kit features a mint green shirt, with differing shaded squares in a checked pattern and navy blue features. It will be paired with navy blue shorts and mint socks.

Both shirts have been modelled in partnership with first-team players from the men's and women's teams, supporters, and members of the Leicestershire community and beyond.

Liverpool

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit pays homage to when the Reds introduced a full red kit for the first time in the club's history in 1964, on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge.

The full red kit represents power, complemented by the injection of energy in the form of the glow of bright crimson, with the bolted pinstripes representing this sense of danger and is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric.

The club have also unveiled a striking new away strip for the new campaign. The kit is a nod to a cult classic of the 1996-97 season with its off-white stone and teal colours.

Curtis Jones, said: "I think the fans will love this one. It's a perfect reflection of the city and you can see the inspiration throughout the design with a throwback to the 90s."

Manchester City

Image: Manchester City's new home shirt pays tribute to the 2011/12 season (Credit: Puma)

Manchester City have unveiled their new Puma home kit, which is inspired by Sergio Aguero's iconic 93:20 goal from the incredible 2011/12 season that provided one of the greatest moments in the Premier League and the club's history.

The memory of the legendary 93:20 season is seen through the new home kit as a striking all-over repeated graphic of a digital clock, paying tribute to the remarkable generation of players and the last-minute strike that sealed the league in a way no football fan could ever have predicted.

The home jersey is complemented by sky blue shorts and hooped socks to complete the look.

Image: City have released a home kit inspired by the iconic 93:20 goal (Credit: Puma)

"Witnessing that moment is something I will never forget. When the goal went in, we knew we had just seen greatness, something special," Sky Sports' Micah Richards told the club's website.

"The league was hanging in the balance and then to secure it in the final minute, in that fashion, I don't think will ever be replicated.

"The new kit is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest moments in City's history."

Manchester United

Image: Luke Shaw in the new Manchester United home shirt (Credit: ManUtd.com)

Manchester United's eagerly-awaited new adidas home shirt was unveiled on July 15, taking inspiration from the home kits from the 1960s.

The club website says: "TeamViewer's name adorns the shirt, beneath the adidas logo and iconic Manchester United crest, to make this home shirt feel like an instant classic, whilst the ribbed collar and cuffs lock in comfort and a heritage feel."

The shirt is a simple design, with gold trimmings throughout and a gold devil on the shirt, shorts and socks.

Newcastle

Newcastle's new Castore home shirt references the famous jersey worn during the 'Entertainers' era of the mid-1990s, featuring a retro-inspired black and white shirt with a mandarin collar.

The new design contains a black stripe down the shirt's centre, wider white stripes either side and large black side panels, with light blue accents beneath the collar buttons and across the back to compliment the colour of the scroll on the club's famous crest.

As a nod to the club's fans, the words 'Black and White Army' adorn the inside of the collar, while the Castore slogan 'Better Never Stops' is inscribed at the base of the shirt.

Traditional black shorts with a thin white and light blue side stripe and black socks which feature a white turnover and light blue trim completes the kit.

Image: Newcastle have revealed the first of their strips with Castore

Southampton

Billed as a 'kit like no other', Southampton's new home strip sees the return of their traditional red and white stripes after flirting with a white sash last season.

A comedic video launching the kit heralds the return of kit supplier hummel, described as part of the Southampton DNA. It is 20 years since Southampton moved from The Dell to St Mary's, so what better time to revisit an old classic from the 2001/02 campaign - but with a nod to the future.

The 2021/22 home strip is a world-first, featuring Augmented Reality technology within a football shirt. That means fans can scan with their smartphones to bring the shirt to life and gain access to exclusive content including a 3D James Ward-Prowse in their living room.

Adult shirts are available for an affordable £55.

Saints have also revealed their black and red third kit, which pays tribute to St Mary's and The Dell.

Featuring the club's current and former homes across the front of the shirt in tone-on-tone material, the shirt displays the names of stands from both grounds printed on the inner back neck hem.

As part of hummel and Southampton's shared commitment to sustainability, the kits are made using Eco8 material, produced from recycled plastic bottles.

Tottenham

Tottenham's 2021/22 home kit will pay tribute to the club's iconic cockerel crest in its centenary year.

The emblem was worn by Spurs for the first time in the 1921 FA Cup final victory over Wolves and the Nike jersey will have the original cockerel features on the inner pride of the new home shirt.

The kit is completed with navy blue shorts and socks, and is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric, which comes from recycled plastic bottles.

Spurs' eye-catching away kit puts "a new generation of creativity" at the heart of its design, according to Nike.

The expressive print has blue trim detail, a "venom green" swoosh and, like the club's home kit, is constructed with recycled polyester fabric.

West Ham

Image: West Ham have unveiled their new home kit for the 2021/22 season

West Ham's new home kit is inspired by the iconic shirt worn by Paolo Di Canio and co at the turn of the Millennium.

The home kit features the club's traditional colours, with the shirt's claret body being complemented by blue detailing on the sleeves, white shorts and claret socks.

The Hammers' kit will grace the Premier League and Europe in 2021/22, as David Moyes' men get set for their first UEFA Europa League group campaign.