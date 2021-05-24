State of play across Europe: Title winners, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League qualification

The 2020/21 club season has reached a thrilling conclusion around Europe. Who triumphed and who will play in which European competition next season?

Manchester City reclaimed their Premier League crown from Liverpool but the drama went to the final day elsewhere on the continent...

La Liga: Atletico clinch the title on dramatic final day

Image: Luis Suarez helped fire Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title

Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the first time in seven years after holding off the title challenge of city rivals Real by coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1.

Second-half goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez overturned Oscar Plano's opener to secure silverware for Diego Simeone's side.

Victory for the visitors relegated Valladolid and proved vital as defending champions Real were denied successive titles by their city rivals.

Atletico, who finished two points clear of Zinedine Zidane's men at the summit, went into the weekend in pole position but faced a Valladolid side desperately seeking points in the scrap for survival.

Image: Atletico Madrid finished two point clear of Real Madrid

Real Madrid were forced to settle for second in La Liga despite coming from behind to beat Villarreal 2-1.

The defending champions had to win their final match of the season and hope for a slip at the last by Atletico, but their rivals' result meant what happened at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano was irrelevant in the context of the title race.

Villarreal face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday and, had they held on against Real, they would have guaranteed a return to that competition next season, but their seventh-place finish means as things stand they will play in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Champions: Atletico Madrid

Champions League: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla

Europa League: Real Sociedad, Real Betis

Europa Conference League: Villarreal*

*Villarreal will book Champions League football if they beat Man Utd in the Europa League final

Relegated: Huesca, Valladolid, Eibar

Serie A: Juventus make Champions League after Napoli crash

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo is facing the prospect of no Champions League football

Inter Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years, ending Juventus' run of dominance - but Andrea Pirlo's side were reprieved in their bid for Champions League football on the final day.

Juve eased past Bologna 4-1 thanks to two goals from Alvaro Morata and one each from Federico Chiesa and Adrian Rabiot, Riccardo Orsolini pulling one back for Bologna.

They faced an anxious wait to see if Napoli had beaten Hellas Verona but the 1-1 draw in Naples meant Gennaro Gattuso's side suffered a heartbreaking end to the season, crashing out of the top four after failing to overcome the 10th-placed visitors with nothing to play for.

Image: Inter Milan have ended Juventus' dominance in Serie A

Napoli will drop into the Europa League qualification spots along with Lazio, while Roma came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Spezia and book a Europa Conference League spot by finishing seventh. Could a reunion with Tottenham await Jose Mourinho?

AC Milan secured second spot with a 2-0 win over Atalanta but both sides will play in the Champions League next season.

Champions: Inter Milan

Champions League: Inter, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

Europa League: Napoli, Lazio

Europa Conference League: Roma

Relegated: Benevento, Crotone, Parma

Bundesliga: Historic record for Lewandowski

Image: Robert Lewandowski celebrates after his late record-breaking goal

Bayern Munich wrapped up another title and Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a season on the final day when he scored in the last minute of their 5-2 win over Augsburg, taking his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great.

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Muller's 365. Muller set the previous record in the 1971/72 season with 40 goals, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

Erling Haaland scored twice and Marco Reus got the other goal for Borussia Dortmund to finish third with a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Image: Borussia Dortmund have secured Champions League football for next season

And though RB Leipzig had secured Champions League football, Union Berlin's 2-1 victory thrust them into the Europa Conference League.

At the other end of the table, former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen were relegated for the first time since 1980 following their 4-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, along with already-relegated Schalke.

Cologne will go into the relegation play-offs.

Champions: Bayern Munich

Champions League: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg

Europa League: Frankfurt, Leverkusen

Europa Conference League: Union Berlin

Relegated: Schalke, Werder Bremen

Ligue 1: Lille win first title in a decade

Image: Lille's head coach Christophe Galtier (centre) celebrates with his players after winning the Ligue 1 title

Lille won their first title since 2011 as they pipped PSG on the final day.

Lille, who have the league's best defence, won 2-1 at Angers to finish with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG who beat Stade Brest 2-0 to end up second one point behind.

Monaco needed both teams above them to lose and to beat Lens handsomely if they were to capture an unlikely title, but could only draw 0-0 to finish their campaign.

At the bottom of the table, Nantes' 2-1 defeat at home to Montpellier saw them relegated alongside Nimes and Dijon.

Champions: Lille

Champions League: Lille, PSG, Monaco

Europa League: Lyon, Marseille

Europa Conference League: Stade Rennes

Relegated: Nantes, Nimes, Dijon

Who are the winners of Europe's other leagues?

Dutch Eredivisie: Ajax

Ajax Portuguese Primeira Liga: Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon Russian Premier League: Zenit Saint Petersburg

Image: The inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League begins next season

Tottenham will find themselves in UEFA's new Conference League competition next season. But just what is it?

The UEFA Europa Conference League will be the third UEFA club competition and run alongside both the Champions League and Europa League.

The idea behind the Europa Conference League is to give more clubs a taste of European football, particularly sides from countries that struggle to qualify for the other two UEFA competitions.

