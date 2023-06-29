Mason Mount: Manchester United agree deal of £60m with Chelsea to sign England star

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to buy Mason Mount for £60m.

Sky Sports News understands the deal includes a potential £5m of add-ons strongly dependent on appearances and success. United have offered the England international a five-year contract with an extra year option.

Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is understood to be keen on a move to Erik ten Hag's side.

United had three bids originally rejected by their Premier League rivals but the latest one had been left on the table - that offer has now been accepted.

Mount will now travel to Manchester for a medical.

Chelsea are trimming their squad under new boss Mauricio Pochettino and have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City this week, while fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining AC Milan.

N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have moved to Saudi Arabia.

What is Man Utd's next transfer priority?

With the Mount deal agreed, United's focus is expected to turn to the recruitment of a striker and goalkeeper.

Options for a No 9 include Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. United have made initial contact with Atalanta.

David De Gea is officially out of contract at midnight on Friday.

Inter Milan's Andre Onana has emerged as a top target. United have also looked at Porto's Diogo Costa and Brentford's David Raya.

United remain in the market for a central defender, but are only likely to recruit if there is a departure in that position.

