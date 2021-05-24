Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny gives first senior call-ups to quartet for Andorra, Hungary friendlies

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has handed first senior call-ups to a quartet of players ahead of next month's friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.
Shamrock Rovers' Daniel Mandroiu and St Mirren's Jamie McGrath will be among the manager's midfield options, while Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene and Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele have also been included.
There are returns to the squad for West Ham 'keeper Darren Randolph, Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter and Norwich striker Adam Idah after injury, and for Celtic defender Lee O'Connor, who has been on loan at Tranmere.
Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will join up with the 27-man squad after Swansea's play-off final against Brentford.
Republic of Ireland play two friendlies next month in preparation for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in the first week of September.
Trending
- Maguire: Second isn't good enough for Man Utd
- Pundits on Man Utd & L'pool: Must challenge for PL next season
- Ramos out as Spain's Euro squad contains no Real players
- Real will listen to offers for Hazard and Bale this summer
- Kane 'made to measure' for Man Utd - Hughes
- What is the Europa Conference League?
- Tottenham's summer transfer plans analysed
- 'AJ vs Fury collapse was not a surprise'
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Tuchel hopeful over Mendy, Kante fitness for CL final
Kenny remains without his first win in charge of the Irish national team, with his side yet to register a point in their World Cup qualifying group.
Republic of Ireland squad:
Darren Randolph (West Ham), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O'Shea (West Brom), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (Preston, on loan from Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers), Callum Robinson (West Brom), James Collins (Luton ), Adam Idah (Norwich), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).