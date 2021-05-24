Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny gives first senior call-ups to quartet for Andorra, Hungary friendlies

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has handed first senior call-ups to a quartet of players ahead of next month's friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Shamrock Rovers' Daniel Mandroiu and St Mirren's Jamie McGrath will be among the manager's midfield options, while Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene and Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele have also been included.

There are returns to the squad for West Ham 'keeper Darren Randolph, Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter and Norwich striker Adam Idah after injury, and for Celtic defender Lee O'Connor, who has been on loan at Tranmere.

Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will join up with the 27-man squad after Swansea's play-off final against Brentford.

Republic of Ireland play two friendlies next month in preparation for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in the first week of September.

Kenny remains without his first win in charge of the Irish national team, with his side yet to register a point in their World Cup qualifying group.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Darren Randolph (West Ham), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O'Shea (West Brom), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (Preston, on loan from Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers), Callum Robinson (West Brom), James Collins (Luton ), Adam Idah (Norwich), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).