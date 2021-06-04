Alan Miller: Former West Brom and Middlesbrough goalkeeper dies aged 51

Alan Miller, who began his career at Arsenal, made 103 appearances for West Brom and 64 for Middlesbrough, helping the Teesside club to promotion to the Premier League in 1995; he also had spells at Blackburn, Birmingham and St Johnstone before retiring in 2003 due to a back injury

Former West Brom and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Alan Miller has died aged 51.

Miller, who began his career at Arsenal, made 103 appearances for the Baggies and 64 for Boro, helping the Teesside club to promotion to the Premier League in 1995.

After spending three years at West Brom from 1997-2000, he joined Blackburn and formed part of the squad which won the League Cup in 2002.

Miller also had spells at Birmingham and St Johnstone before retiring from the game in 2003 due to a back injury.

West Brom posted on Twitter: "We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Alan Miller. Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends at this terribly sad time."

Middlesbrough said on their website: "Alan sadly passed away at the age of 51 and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Former Arsenal midfielder David Hillier said Miller was a "great friend and team-mate" who had been "taken way too soon".