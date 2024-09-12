Essential Football pod: Who will win the North London derby - depleted Arsenal or misfiring Spurs?

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast for exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and build-up to the big matches
Thursday 12 September 2024 21:44, UK
Sky Sports football journalists Ron Walker, Peter Smith and Nick Wright look ahead to Sunday's North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.
We also hear from Paul Merson and James Maddison, plus is this fixture the best derby in the Premier League?
Essential Football brings you extended interviews with some of the biggest names in football. Plus, there's in-depth analysis of the game's latest talking points from Sky Sports' football journalists, including Essential Questions - debating the biggest issues in the Premier League and beyond.
Subscribe today and make sure you don’t miss an episode of Essential Football.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.