Livingston will take on reigning champions Rangers in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31, live on Sky Sports.
Livi kick off their new campaign against Steven Gerrard's title winners at Ibrox in front of the Sky cameras before hosting Aberdeen and Motherwell either side of a one-week break.
David Martindale's side - who finished sixth last season - then travel to Hibs and Dundee before hosting Celtic in mid-September.
Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
July
31: Rangers (a) - 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports
August
7: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
28: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
September
11: Dundee (a) - 3pm
18: Celtic (h) - 3pm
25: Hearts (a) - 3pm
October
2: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
16: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
23: Ross County (a) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
30: Celtic (a) - 3pm
November
6: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
20: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
27: Rangers (h) - 3pm
December
1: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
4: Hearts (h) - 3pm
11: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
18: Ross County (h) - 3pm
26: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
29: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
26: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
29: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
February
5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
9: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm
19: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
26: Dundee (a) - 3pm
March
2: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
5: Celtic (h) - 3pm
19: Hearts (a) - 3pm
April
2: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports
- Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
- Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
- Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
- Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
- Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.