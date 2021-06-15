Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:27, UK

The Livingston players celebrate Jack Hamilton&#39;s goal

Livingston will take on reigning champions Rangers in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31, live on Sky Sports.

Livi kick off their new campaign against Steven Gerrard's title winners at Ibrox in front of the Sky cameras before hosting Aberdeen and Motherwell either side of a one-week break.

David Martindale's side - who finished sixth last season - then travel to Hibs and Dundee before hosting Celtic in mid-September.

Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

All fixtures subject to change.

July

Trending

31: Rangers (a) - 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

August

Also See:

7: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
28: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

September

11: Dundee (a) - 3pm
18: Celtic (h) - 3pm
25: Hearts (a) - 3pm

October

2: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
16: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
23: Ross County (a) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
30: Celtic (a) - 3pm

November

6: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
20: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
27: Rangers (h) - 3pm

December

1: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
4: Hearts (h) - 3pm
11: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
18: Ross County (h) - 3pm
26: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
29: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
26: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
29: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

February

5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
9: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm
19: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
26: Dundee (a) - 3pm

March

2: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
5: Celtic (h) - 3pm
19: Hearts (a) - 3pm

April

2: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
  • Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
  • Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.
Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports