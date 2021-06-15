Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Livingston will take on reigning champions Rangers in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, July 31, live on Sky Sports.

Livi kick off their new campaign against Steven Gerrard's title winners at Ibrox in front of the Sky cameras before hosting Aberdeen and Motherwell either side of a one-week break.

David Martindale's side - who finished sixth last season - then travel to Hibs and Dundee before hosting Celtic in mid-September.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Rangers (a) - 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports

August

7: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

28: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

September

11: Dundee (a) - 3pm

18: Celtic (h) - 3pm

25: Hearts (a) - 3pm

October

2: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm

16: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm

23: Ross County (a) - 3pm

27: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

30: Celtic (a) - 3pm

November

6: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

20: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm

27: Rangers (h) - 3pm

December

1: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

4: Hearts (h) - 3pm

11: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

18: Ross County (h) - 3pm

26: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

29: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm



January

2: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

26: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

29: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

February

5: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

9: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm

19: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm

26: Dundee (a) - 3pm

March



2: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

5: Celtic (h) - 3pm

19: Hearts (a) - 3pm



April

2: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm

9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports