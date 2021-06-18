England vs Scotland line-ups

Friday 18 June 2021 18:56, UK

England vs Scotland

Also See:

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.
Win £200,000 with Super 6!

Win £200,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £200,000 on Friday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports