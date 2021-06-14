Scottish Premiership fixtures to be released at 9am on Tuesday

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership fixtures will be released at 9am on Tuesday ahead of what promises to be another fascinating campaign in Scotland.

Rangers completed an invincible season last term as they secured their 55th top-flight title in style - Steven Gerrard will be hoping his side carry that form into the upcoming campaign which is set to get under way across all four divisions on July 31.

It will be all change across the city as Celtic kick off under new boss Ange Postecoglou, hoping to improve on last season which saw them relinquish control of all Scottish silverware and finish 25 points behind their Old Firm rivals.

Image: Ange Postecoglou is the permanent successor to Neil Lennon at Celtic

And we will find out on Tuesday morning when the Australian will face off against Gerrard for the first time, potentially in front of fans after last season's fixtures were played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Promotions from the Championship for Hearts and Dundee means fans across the country will be treated to plenty of derby clashes next season in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the City of Discovery, where United lie in wait for James McPake's Dark Blues.

Dundee's play-off win over Kilmarnock condemned them to Championship football alongside Hamilton next season, where both sides will be intent on bouncing back at the first opportunity.

Image: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson pictured with the Scottish Cup trophy after their victory over Hibernian in the final at Hampden Park

Double cup winners St Johnstone will be keen to progress even further after a hugely successful year under Callum Davidson last time around, while Aberdeen and Hibernian will have a close eye on fixture day ahead of resuming their battle at the top end of the Premiership and the race for Europe.

