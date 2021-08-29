Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Ismaila Sarr - Watford manager Xisco Munoz wants Ismaila Sarr to stay at Vicarage Road, and says it would take a huge offer to tempt the Senegalese winger away with Liverpool reported to be interested in the player (Daily Mail, August 30); Liverpool's hopes of adding to their attacking options are improving with the £40m-rated forward reportedly asking to leave Watford (Daily Express, August 18).

Yves Bissouma - Liverpool have made an opening move for the Brighton midfielder (Daily Express, August 28).

Nathan Patterson - Liverpool are set to battle with rivals Everton for the prized signature of the young Rangers right-back (Scottish Sun, August 24).

Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool tried to end the Brazilian's Barcelona hell by bringing him back to Anfield, according to sensational reports from Spain (Sunday Mirror, August 22).

Kylian Mbappe - Liverpool have a plan to land Mbappe on a free transfer next summer (Daily Express, August 16).

Fatawu Issahaku - The midfielder appears to have confirmed himself as the newest arrival at Liverpool on Instagram (Daily Star on Sunday).

Jeremy Doku - Liverpool are reportedly planning to launch a bid for Rennes and Belgium wonderkid Jeremy Doku (The Sun, August 13).

Renato Sanches - The midfielder could join Liverpool this summer after spending two seasons with French champions Lille (Daily Star, August 10).

Various - Liverpool's hopes of adding to their squad this summer ahead of the new season could rely on them selling two first-team players (Daily Express, August 9).

Guido Rodriguez - Liverpool are set to switch their attentions to Rodriguez this summer as they look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum (Daily Express, August 3).

Adama Traore - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a 'big fan' of the Wolves ace, who would cost the Reds around £30m (Daily Express, August 2); Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prioritising the Wolves winger as he looks to add to his attacking options this summer, but he will face competition from Chelsea (Daily Express, July 28).

Florian Neuhaus - Liverpool are trying to offload some of their fringe players or face having to wait until next summer to land the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder - one of Jurgen Klopp's chief targets (Daily Mirror, July 30).

Saul Niguez - Reports claim that Liverpool's opening bid was rejected but did suggest that the Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder had 'half a foot in Liverpool'. (Mundo Deportivo, July 11)

Federico Chiesa - Liverpool hold an interest in the 23-year-old but are not planning to take it any further as they consider him to be too expensive (Sky Sports, July 26); after a few weeks of a slow going in the transfer market, Liverpool are now going all out to sign Euro 2020-winning attacker Chiesa (Daily Express, July 26).

Franck Kessie - Liverpool are considering a move for the AC Milan midfielder, who will be out of contract next summer (Daily Mail, July 23).

Bobby Clark - Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Newcastle United prospect (Daily Mail, July 23).

Jarrod Bowen - Liverpool have highlighted West Ham forward Bowen as a transfer target (The Athletic, July 22).

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Curtis Jones - Aston Villa won't pursue a last-minute deal to sign Jones from Liverpool (Sky Sports News, August 30); The Liverpool midfielder is wanted by Aston Villa in a £15m deal with the 20-year-old failing to make an impression at Anfield this season (Daily Mail, August 30); Aston Villa are ready to sound out Liverpool about buying the talented youngster (Sun on Sunday, August 29).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Southampton have launched an ambitious bid to re-sign the Liverpool midfielder - 10 years after selling him as a teenager (The Sun, August 9).

Kostas Tsimikas - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been personally responding to transfer enquiries for Tsimikas by insisting the Greek defender is not for sale (Daily Mirror, August 4); the Greece left-back could be on his way out of Liverpool after only a year, with Napoli reportedly in talks over a move (Daily Star, July 30).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - West Ham could look to Oxlade-Chamberlain to boost their midfield this season (Daily Express, July 26).

Jordan Henderson - Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Henderson, should stalled contract talks with Liverpool end in him leaving the club as early as this summer (Daily Star, July 21); Talks between Liverpool and captain Henderson over a new contract have stalled, leading to speculation over his long-term future at the club (The Times, July 20).

Nat Phillips - Bayer Leverkusen sounded out Phillips over a return to the Bundesliga. No bid has been received by Liverpool but we understand an interest was registered with the players agent. Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham could also move for the 24-year-old (Sky Sports, July 21).

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Georginio Wijnaldum - Paris Saint-Germain, free

Xherdan Shaqiri - Lyon, undisclosed

Harry Wilson - Fulham, £12m

Marco Grujic - Porto, undisclosed

Ben Davies - Sheffield United, loan

Adam Lewis - Livingston, loan

Sepp van den Berg - Preston, loan

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere, loan

Liam Coyle - Accrington, free

Joe Hardy - Accrington, free

Taiwo Awoniyi - Union Berlin, undisclosed

Ben Davies - Sheff Utd, loan

Leighton Clarkson - Blackburn, loan

Ben Woodburn - Hearts, loan

Liverpool contract news

Jurgen Klopp - Klopp has admitted he's not even thinking about extending his Liverpool contract at this moment in time because he's already tied down for another three years (Daily Mirror, August 23).

Mohamed Salah - Jurgen Klopp has indicated talks are ongoing with Salah over a new contract, who has two seasons left on an improved five-year contract he signed in July 2018 (Sky Sports, August 21).

Andy Robertson - The left-back has signed a new contract with Liverpool which runs until the summer of 2026.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - The England right-back has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

Fabinho - The midfielder has signed a five-year contract extension with Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk - The defender has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

Alisson - The goalkeeper has signed a new long-term contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027