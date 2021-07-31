Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Florian Neuhaus - Liverpool are trying to offload some of their fringe players or face having to wait until next summer to land the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder - one of Jurgen Klopp's chief targets (Daily Mirror, July 30).

Adama Traore - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prioritising the Wolves winger as he looks to add to his attacking options this summer, but he will face competition from Chelsea (Daily Express, July 28).

Saul Niguez - Reports claim that Liverpool's opening bid was rejected but did suggest that the Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder had 'half a foot in Liverpool'. (Mundo Deportivo, July 11); Liverpool may include Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi in a deal to sign the Atletico midfielder (Daily Express, July 15).

Federico Chiesa - Liverpool hold an interest in the 23-year-old but are not planning to take it any further as they consider him to be too expensive (Sky Sports, July 26); after a few weeks of a slow going in the transfer market, Liverpool are now going all out to sign Euro 2020-winning attacker Chiesa (Daily Express, July 26).

Franck Kessie - Liverpool are considering a move for the AC Milan midfielder, who will be out of contract next summer (Daily Mail, July 23).

Bobby Clark - Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Newcastle United prospect (Daily Mail, July 23).

Jarrod Bowen - Liverpool have highlighted West Ham forward Bowen as a transfer target (The Athletic, July 22)

Youri Tielemans - Leicester are keen to tie Tielemans down to a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool in their Belgium midfielder (Daily Mail, July 20); the Leicester midfielder has been touted as the man to replace Gini Wijnaldum (Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, July 11).

Nicolo Barella - Liverpool are preparing to offer £60m to Inter Milan for Italy's Euro 2020-winning midfielder (La Repubblica, July 15).

Renato Sanches - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might finally have his Wijnaldum replacement in Sanches, with the Reds reportedly primed to sign the Portugal midfielder from Lille this summer (Daily Express, July 14).

Mikkel Damsgaard - Sampdoria have set a £34m price tag for their talented Denmark midfielder, who lit up Euro 2020 (Daily Mirror, July 12).

Contract news

Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson are all expected to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and be offered new deals at Liverpool (Daily Mirror, July 31)

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Kostas Tsimikas - The Greece left-back could be on his way out of Liverpool after only a year, with Napoli reportedly in talks over a move (Daily Star, July 30).

Xherdan Shaqiri - The Switzerland international's future at Anfield could be decided this week amid interest from Sevilla, Villarreal, Lazio and Napoli (Sky Sports, July 27).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - West Ham could look to Oxlade-Chamberlain to boost their midfield this season (Daily Express, July 26).

Harry Wilson - The winger is undergoing a medical with Fulham ahead of a £12m move from Liverpool (Sky Sports News, July 24); Fulham are closing in on a move for Wilson (The Sun, July 24).

Jordan Henderson - Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Henderson, should stalled contract talks with Liverpool end in him leaving the club as early as this summer (Daily Star, July 21); Talks between Liverpool and captain Henderson over a new contract have stalled, leading to speculation over his long-term future at the club (The Times, July 20).

Nat Phillips - Bayer Leverkusen sounded out Phillips over a return to the Bundesliga. No bid has been received by Liverpool but we understand an interest was registered with the players agent. Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham could also move for the 24-year-old (Sky Sports, July 21)

Ben Davies - The Liverpool defender is set to leave Anfield without kicking a ball (The Sun, July 18); The defender has had plenty of offers to leave Liverpool this summer, including from Celtic, but Davies believes he can fight for a career with Liverpool (Daily Mirror, July 12).

What should Liverpool do this summer?

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher says: "Liverpool will certainly improve, there is no doubt about that. As soon as you bring in three centre-backs who are already at the club, that will improve them massively.

"But we keep talking about centre-backs, Graeme [Souness] mentioned Van Dijk, the bigger problem for me is at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool have not had injuries there.

"More often than not, it is the same front three with Diogo Jota coming in. He is the only one of the front three that has been injured out of the attacking players.

"That is the bigger worry because I am sure that the defensive frailties that we have seen at times this season will be rectified by players coming back and Liverpool signing a player in the summer in that position."

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Georginio Wijnaldum - Paris Saint-Germain, free

Marco Grujic - Porto, undisclosed

Taiwo Awoniyi - Union Berlin, undisclosed

Adam Lewis - Livingston, loan

Sepp van den Berg - Preston, loan

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere, loan

Liam Coyle - Accrington, free

Joe Hardy - Accrington, free

Ethan Ennis - Manchester United, free