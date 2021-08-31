Man City transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

The saga is over - for now: Harry Kane announced on August 25 that he would be staying at Tottenham this summer after failed Man City bids.

Who else have Man City been linked with?

Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Metz midfielder (Sky Sports News, August 21); The Metz midfielder is being tracked by several big Premier League clubs - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the 18-year-old (Daily Mail, August 16).

Federico Chiesa - City have entered the race to sign Italy and Juventus winger Chiesa (Calciomercato, July 22).

Robert Lewandowski - City are monitoring the striker's status at Bayern Munich amid concerns Kane may prove too difficult to lure away from Tottenham (Daily Mail, July 15).

Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea (Daily Mail, July 27); City have ruled out a swoop for Griezmann as they focus their attention on England pair Kane and Grealish (The Sun, July 13).

Ilaix Moriba - City are closely monitoring a contract stand-off between Barcelona and their young midfield star (The Sun, July 23).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Gabriel Jesus - PSG are interested in signing Jesus to replace Kylian Mbappe (Daily Star, August 28); Jesus is expected to remain at City despite interest from a number of clubs, including Juventus. (The Times, August 21); Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Jesus (The Sun, July 16); The striker is Juve's top target - even though Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to stay another year (The Sun, July 12).

Pep Guardiola - The Man City manager has suggested he could leave Manchester City when his current contract runs out in 2023 (Sky Sports News, August 25).

Bernardo Silva - The Portuguese is a target for AC Milan, with the Italians looking to sign the City playmaker in a £45m deal (Daily Star on Sunday, August 22); The player has told City he has no interest in being included in any potential part-exchange deal for Kane (Daily Mail, August 20); Arsenal are exploring a shock move for the midfielder as boss Mikel Arteta looks to add more creativity to his side. (Sunday Mirror, August 8)

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City have agreed not to stand in Aymeric Laporte's way if a bid of £60m comes in for the defender. (Daily Mail, August 21).

Morgan Rogers - The winger is in talks over a loan move to Bournemouth with a £9m obligation to make the deal permanent (Daily Mail, August 19).

Liam Delap - Pep Guardiola has appeared to rule out the chance of Delap heading out on loan this summer, mainly because he is still struggling with an injury suffered early in pre-season (Daily Mirror, August 24); a host of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Millwall, are interested in signing Delap if Manchester City decide to loan out the striker when he returns to full fitness (Daily Star, August 17).

Philippe Sandler - Manchester City may allow the Dutch centre-half to join Championship club Blackburn on loan in order to gain playing experience (The Sun, August 16).

Raheem Sterling - City's £200m pursuit of Kane and Grealish has coincided with talks over Sterling's new contract failing to progress (Daily Mirror, Aug 1); City have made Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Guardiola (Daily Mirror, July 17).

Riyad Mahrez - City are set to offer Mahrez a new contract after the winger played a starring role in the club's Premier League-winning campaign. This comes after reports suggested he would be made available for a transfer. (Daily Mail, July 19).

Patrick Roberts - Troyes - Manchester City's sister club in France - is looking like the most likely destination for Roberts as things stand. Blackburn, Bournemouth, Swansea and Stoke all want to sign the winger, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough and Derby (Sky Sports News, August 31).

Confirmed Man City signings

Scott Carson - free

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa, £100m

Confirmed Man City departures

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free

Jack Harrison - Leeds, undisclosed

Daniel Grimshaw - Blackpool, free

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Anderlecht, loan

James Trafford - Accrington, loan

Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth, loan

Lewis Fiorini - Lincoln, loan

Alexander Robertson - Ross County, loan

Callum Doyle - Sunderland, loan

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, undisclosed

Ivan Ilic - Hellas Verona, £7m

Man City contract news

Ruben Dias - Manchester City are in talks with Dias over a bumper new contract just one year after he joined the club (The Sun, August 19).

Various - City will press ahead with a fresh round of contract renewals after John Stones committed to a new five-year deal on Tuesday - with Phil Foden and Ederson next on the list (Daily Mail, August 11); City are set to offer fresh terms to a number of their star players, including a three-year contract for goalkeeper Ederson (Daily Mail, July 30).

John Stones - The centre back has signed a contract extension at City until 2026.

Raheem Sterling - City are set to restart contract talks with Sterling, with two years left on the England international's contract (Daily Mirror, August 10); the 26-year-old is set to hold fresh contract talks with City (Sun, August 9).