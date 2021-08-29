Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Jules Kounde - Chelsea's £42m move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde is "a matter of time" from being completed (Sunday Express, August 29); Kounde's potential transfer to Chelsea is hanging in the balance as the La Liga side hold out for more than £43m (€50m) for the player (Sky Sports, August 28); Chelsea have suffered a blow in their hopes of signing the Sevilla defender after the La Liga side's president Jose Castro spoke out about the speculation (Daily Star, August 28); Kounde's potential transfer to Chelsea is hanging in the balance as the La Liga side hold out for more than £43m (€50m) for the player (Sky Sports, August 27);

Sevilla are asking Chelsea for £60m for the services of Kounde as the Blues look to push for a move before transfer deadline day (Daily Star, August 26); Chelsea remain keen on signing Sevilla defender Kounde and are said to be in direct contact with the Spanish club (Daily Star, August 24); Chelsea's next offer to Sevilla for Kounde is "imminent" but hopes of signing him could depend on Kurt Zouma finding a new club (Daily Star, August 23); Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Kounde after his release clause increased to £76m (Daily Star, August 19); Chelsea may have to find £68m to meet Kounde's release clause if they are to sign him during the current transfer window (Daily Express, August 14).

SSN's Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show (August 26):

"Chelsea are in talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla after agreeing a deal to sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham. Progress has been made in talks which could see Kounde moving to Chelsea in a £43m deal.

"This summer, Chelsea wanted to sign a striker and a centre back. They signed Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m two weeks ago from Inter Milan, while Kounde has always been their No 1 defensive target this summer and there is an increased confidence a deal can be done before Tuesday, especially because it looks like Zouma is on his way to West Ham."

Saul Niguez - Chelsea are set to miss out on the Atletico Madrid midfielder after failing to convince him of a move (Daily Express, August 28); Chelsea have held talks with Atletico for Saul, pushing them ahead of Manchester United in the race for the Spain midfielder (Daily Telegraph, August 26); Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez by offering to take him on loan (The Sun, August 25); Chelsea are among the clubs to have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan (Sky Sports, August 24); Chelsea are considering a late loan move for the Atletico Madrid star and are plotting to offload a number of fringe players before next week's deadline (Daily Telegraph, August 24).

Luis Diaz - Chelsea and Tottenham are battling for the signature of Porto's £30m-rated Colombia international striker, who was joint top-scorer at Copa America this summer (The Sun, August 25).

Erling Haaland - Roman Abramovich has given the green light to a £130m bid for the Borussia Dortmund star (Football Insider, July 23); Chelsea will have to make Haaland the highest-paid player at the club if he were to join from Dortmund (Daily Mail, July 18); Dortmund have turned down Chelsea's informal player-plus-cash proposal for the striker (Sky in Germany, July 15)

Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea (Daily Mail, July 27); Chelsea are making plans to bring the France international in on loan from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, July 13)

Eden Hazard - Chelsea are contemplating the idea of bringing Hazard back to the club from Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mail, July 22)

Ilaix Moriba - Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring an apparent contract stand-off between Barcelona and the young midfield star (The Sun, July 23)

Presnel Kimpemba - The reported Chelsea target is considering his future at Paris Saint-Germain after the high-profile arrival of Sergio Ramos (Daily Express, July 23)

Domenico Berardi - Chelsea have made an enquiry about Sassuolo's Berardi after failing to get anywhere in their efforts to bring in Italy team-mate Federico Chiesa (Daily Star, July 22).

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Loftus-Cheek at Roma (The Sun, August 26); Tuchel says the midfielder can 'decide his own future' and earn a place in Chelsea's first-team squad next season (Sky Sports, August 1).

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with AC Milan for the midfielder to join the Italian side on loan with an option to buy (Sky Sports, August 24).

Malang Sarr - Bologna are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on loan. (Sky in Italy, August 21)

Antonio Rudiger - The centre-back will weigh up all of his options before making a decision on his future at Chelsea (Sky Sports, August 11); Rudiger's options for next summer could include lucrative free-agent offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid (Daily Mail, August 12).

Timo Werner - Chelsea are reportedly 'open' to selling Timo Werner (Daily Star, July 26); Bayern Munich are set to launch a surprise bid for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to reports (The Sun on Sunday, July 25).

Ross Barkley - Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Barkley - even if they secure Arsenal's Joe Willock (The Sun, July 26).

Hakim Ziyech - AC Milan are reportedly pushing to sign Chelsea's Ziyech on loan, with the Morocco international wanting to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans moving forward (Daily Mail, July 24).

Jorginho - The midfielder's agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability (The Sun, July 13)

Confirmed Chelsea signings

Marcus Bettinelli - Fulham, free

Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan, £97.5m

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m

Tammy Abraham - Roma, £34m

Michy Batshuayi - Besiktas, loan

Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace, loan

Kenedy - Flamengo, loan

Armando Broja - Southampton, loan

Willy Caballero - contract expired

Izzy Brown - contract expired

Jamal Blackman - contract expired

Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed

Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed

Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan

Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan

Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed

Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan

Olivier Giroud - AC Milan, undisclosed

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace, undisclosed

Lewis Bate - Leeds, undisclosed

Henry Lawrence - AFC Wimbledon, loan

Tino Livramento - Southampton, undisclosed

Jamie Cumming - Gillingham, loan

Jack Wakely - Wycombe, free

Ian Maatsen - Coventry, loan

Jake Clarke-Salter - Coventry, loan

Emerson - Lyon, loan

Davide Zappacosta - Atalanta, undisclosed

Kurt Zouma - West Ham, £29.8m

Chelsea contract news

Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea are set to offer Chalobah a new contract after his impressive recent displays (Sky Sports, August 20).

Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea are in talks with Rudiger's representatives over a new contract, who has entered the final year of his current deal but told head coach Thomas Tuchel he remains fully committed to the Premier League club (Sky Sports, August 24).