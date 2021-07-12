Chelsea transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Erling Haaland - Chelsea are interested in signing the £150m-rated Haaland; Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell but the Blues could test their resistance (June 10, Sky Sports)

Romelu Lukaku - The Champions League winners are keen to bring Belgium forward Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old likely to leave Serie A champions Inter Milan. (June 1, Sky Sports)

Jules Kounde - Chelsea are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's plan to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde this summer (July 12, Daily Express)

Declan Rice - Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham and wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea (July 1, The Guardian)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

-

Confirmed Chelsea signings

-

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m

Willy Caballero - contract expired

Izzy Brown - contract expired

Jamal Blackman - contract expired

Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed

Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed

Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan

Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan

Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed

Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan