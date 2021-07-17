Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker plays first game since fracturing skull

Raul Jimenez featured in his first game for Wolves on Saturday since fracturing his skull in November 2020.

Jimenez played from the start and was substituted after 34 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium.

The Mexico striker clipped the crossbar with a deflected free kick but failed to score in his first outing for eight months.

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage also gave a debut to Francisco Trincao following his move from Barcelona.

Jimenez, who now wears a specially-designed headguard for heading, full-contact training and matches, had returned to full pre-season training on Monday.

The Mexico international was cleared to train fully back in May but had to wait until this week to be reunited with team-mates and meet new head coach Bruno Lage.

Image: Wolves striker Jimenez was substituted after playing 34 minutes of the first half

The 30-year-old received on-field treatment for 10 minutes and was carried off on a stretcher after an accidental clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz last year.

He was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to St Mary's Hospital Paddington, where he had emergency surgery for a major traumatic brain injury (TBI) and skull fracture.

Image: Bruno Lage took charge of his first game as Wolves manager

Wolves signed Jimenez for £30m from Benfica in August 2019 after an initial season-long loan and he signed a new four-year deal last October.

He has scored 48 goals in a total of 110 appearances for the club in all competitions, netting four times in nine Premier League appearances last season before his injury.