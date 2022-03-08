Football's Cult Heroes: Listen & subscribe to our award-winning podcast

Tuesday 8 March 2022 11:38, UK

Winner of Podcast of the Year at the Sports Journalism Awards, Football's Cult Heroes explores the stories of the players who carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. 

Catch up on series one below.

Episode 1: Robbie Fowler

Read 'The boy from Toxteth who became 'God'' here

Episode 2: Jurgen Klinsmann

Read 'The man that charmed a nation of 'haters'

Episode 3: Eric Cantona

Read: 'The outcast who conquered England'.

Episode 4: Jay-Jay Okocha

Read: 'The greatest showman'

Episode 5: Dimitri Payet

Read: 'The conflicting cult hero'

Episode 6: Kelly Smith

Read: 'The woman English football wasn't ready for'

