Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

The Premier League is back - with a World Cup twist in the middle of it - and in this special preview podcast we take a look at how the 20 teams are shaping up for a mammoth campaign.

Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports senior football journalists Peter Smith and Oliver Yew as well as football writer and EFL expert Dan Long to run the rule over new signings, familiar faces and the battles set to play out at both ends of the table.

Plus we sit down with Sky Sports presenter David Jones to find out what life is like on set with the game's biggest names in punditry.

Part One | The Big Six have been busy this summer with significant changes taking place at all of the top sides. Champions Man City and their nearest rivals last season, Liverpool, have both signed superstar strikers, while Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are optimistic about their chances - but is there trouble ahead for Chelsea?

Part Two | We get the lowdown on the three new arrivals in the Premier League, Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest and try to work out which teams will emerge from the pack to spring a surprise.

Part Three | We go behind the scenes with Sky Sports presenter David Jones to hear his stories from the studio ahead of another blockbuster season on screen.

