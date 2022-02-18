Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

In the latest Football Essential Podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Joe Shread and Ali Muzaffar to discuss a thrilling weekend of Premier League fixtures as Tottenham travel to Manchester City on Saturday while Manchester United, Wolves and Leicester continue to compete for the top four on Sunday.

PART ONE | After thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League this week, Manchester City will host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday Night Football. Pep Guardiola's side have been imperious in the Premier League this season - can anyone stop the Citizens? Joe Shread and Ali Muzaffar also take a look at Antonio Conte's comments about Tottenham's squad being made weaker after the January transfer window. Will Conte still be at the club next season?

PART TWO | The stage is set for another Roses Derby as Manchester United travel to Elland Road to face Leeds on Super Sunday. Man Utd managed to beat Brighton in their midweek fixture, but their poor performances on the pitch have been followed by rumours of disharmony in the dressing room. Meanwhile, Leeds have struggled to build on their impressive return to the Premier League last season and could face a relegation battle if their form does not improve.

Joe and Ali discuss Leicester's clash with Wolves, with both teams competing for a place in European competition next season. Wolves look to be a revitalised side under Bruno Lage, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have endured a series of difficult results amid injury troubles and defensive woes.

Finally, the pair give their verdict on who will finish in the top four this season and claim a coveted position in next season's Champions League. Tune in to find out who they pick…

