Euro 2020: UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against FA for fan behaviour at Wembley final

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association for the behaviour of fans at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

A statement from UEFA said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector into the events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for a potential violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters."

The match between England - playing in front of a home crowd and in their first major final for 55 years - and Italy was marred by ticketless supporters gaining entry to the stadium and clashing with stewards, police and fellow fans.

UEFA launched its disciplinary investigation into the actions of fans in and around Wembley on July 13, two days after the final.

The Football Association was also hit with four charges after the final for the invasion of the field by an England supporter, throwing of objects by supporters, disturbance during the Italian national anthem and the lighting of fireworks.

The FA was also fined £25,630 for crowd problems, including the shining of a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, during England's semi-final win, also at Wembley.

Later in July, the FA commissioned an independent review to avoid a repeat of the "disgraceful scenes" at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final.