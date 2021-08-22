Premier League predictions: West Ham to beat Leicester on Monday Night Football

Our betting guru Jones Knows has been on fire this weekend, tipping winners all over the show - what is he predicting for Monday Night Football?

West Ham vs Leicester, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Any plans Monday night? Cancel them. This should be an encounter well worth watching.

David Moyes seems to have a bit of a hold over Brendan Rodgers. The Hammers boss knows how to stop a Rodgers team. West Ham won both Premier League meetings last season - 3-0 away and 3-2 at home, taking Moyes' record to five wins from 10 meetings in the league against the Leicester boss. In both of last season's wins, Leicester had over 65 per cent of the ball but Moyes had his team well-drilled to defend deep and hit with great pace and power on the break. I expect exactly the same here with West Ham showing last weekend at Newcastle that when it comes to counter-attacking, not many teams execute it as savagely as them.

This style of football always is likely to draw cynical challenges during those quick transitions and five Leicester players were booked against the Hammers across the two meetings last season. Wilfred Ndidi was one of those players and pulled in a 2.23 fouls a game ratio over the season, making him the sixth dirtiest player in the league (from those that played a minimum of 500 minutes). He is overpriced at 4/1 with Sky Bet to pick up a booking.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Wilfred Ndidi to be carded (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Saturday's results

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley - PREDICTION 2-0, BETTING ANGLE: Chris Wood three or more offsides 7/2 (WINNER)

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle - PREDICTION 1-2

Man City 5-0 Norwich - PREDICTION 2-0

Leeds 2-2 Everton - PREDICTION 1-1, BETTING ANGLE: Lucas Digne to be booked 4/1 (WINNER)

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford - PREDICTION 1-2

Brighton 2-0 Watford - PREDICTION 0-1

Southampton 1-1 Man Utd - PREDICTION 0-0, BETTING ANGLE: Mason Greenwood to score first 7/2 (WINNER)

Wolves 0-1 Tottenham - PREDICTION 1-2, BETTING ANGLE: Eric Dier to have one or more shots 10/11 (WINNER)

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea - PREDICTION 0-2, BETTING ANGLE: Chelsea to win to nil 15/8 (WINNER)