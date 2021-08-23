Kick It Out optimistic about return of football fans and 'encouraged by new generation of leaders' in equality and inclusion

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett says he is "encouraged by the new generation of leaders" developing within football who are supporting equality and inclusion as fans return to stadiums.
In a statement, Burnett shared his thoughts on the opening two weeks of English football and responded to various incidents he had seen, specifically around players kneeling and incidents of discriminatory chanting.
Burnett began by saying: "I think everyone was excited for club football to be back this season. It meant the return of fans in stadia, singing and cheering their team on. It's what we have been missing since the pandemic began. Football isn't football without the fans.
"But then as quickly as it was back, it soured. In just two weeks, that sense of excitement and joy dampened with incidents of discriminatory abuse resurfacing once again. A sobering reminder of the work that we all need to do to make football an inclusive environment for everyone."
Kick It Out is English football's equality and inclusion organisation, and since 1997 has tasked itself with tackling all aspects of discrimination, inequality and exclusion in the game.
Ex-West Midlands Police diversity chief Burnett was appointed to his new role in February and told Sky Sports that football culture must fundamentally change if discrimination is to end, as well as expressing support for kneeling or any other anti-racism gesture.
In his statement, Burnett touched on Premier League players' decisions to continue to kneel against racism this season, saying: "The reaction to taking the knee has been mainly positive at most grounds this season, but with some notable and disappointing exceptions.
"Those that have booed have often quoted a misguided connection between the action itself and a political organisation, despite the players reiterating numerous times that they are standing up for equality."
Burnett praised Burnley's Ben Mee, who criticised fans who booed when players took a knee ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton.
In another incident, Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 20, on loan at Norwich, was targeted with chants of 'Chelsea rent boy' by some fans during Liverpool's 3-0 win at Carrow Road.
Burnett said: "As well as continued online abuse, there have also been various incidents of racist and homophobic abuse being sang at players and fans from the terraces. Crowds chanting has been sorely missed, but some chants are completely inappropriate and offensive."
Burnett said his organisation's work with clubs and fan groups to build awareness will continue, but also praised "excellent instances of senior figures lighting the way."
He said: "Gareth Southgate's incredible open letter to England fans set the tone early in the summer. In the face of criticism from a portion of vocal fans, as well as senior politicians, he eloquently delivered an impassioned redrawing of Englishness to reflect the diverse nature of his squad and their reasons for taking the knee.
"Similarly, I was delighted to see Liverpool's quick and decisive action in the wake of those homophobic chants at Carrow Road. To watch Jurgen Klopp discuss with the founder of Liverpool's LGBT fan group in reasonable depth the issues surrounding the language, and how it impacts fellow fans, was a breath of fresh air."
Burnett's statement finished with: "I am disappointed by some of what I have seen these first couple of weeks back in stadiums.
"But I am encouraged by the new generation of leaders developing within football, across management, ownership, supporters, and players, crafting new ways to drive change in football. Together with them, Kick It Out will continue to fight for a game free from all forms of discrimination."
