Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid make improved £145.6m offer but Paris Saint-Germain stand firm

Paris Saint-Germain's position "has not changed" after Real Madrid made an improved bid of £145.6m (€170m) to sign forward Kylian Mbappe, their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said.

The La Liga club's initial offer of £137m (€160m) was rejected by PSG on Wednesday.

PSG signed Mbappe from Monaco in 2018 in a €180m deal (£166m at the time) but in actual fact, they have so far paid only €145m to the Ligue 1 side for the France international.

Another €35m (£30m) will be due when the club renews Mbappe's deal, which expires in the summer of 2022, or decides to sell him.

The 22-year-old has so far refused to agree to a contract extension at the Parc des Princes and has told PSG it is his dream to play for Real Madrid, who have been linked with a move for him throughout the summer.

After the first offer for Mbappe was knocked back, PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told BeInSports at the UEFA Champions League draw on Thursday nothing has changed with regard to the club's position on Real Madrid's interest in him.

He said: "We've always been very clear…the situation, the position of the club. We're not going to repeat it every time. You know our position, it has not changed."

Their sporting director Leonardo also confirmed to French broadcaster RMC Sport on Wednesday the forward will only be permitted to depart the Parisians if it is on their terms and if the correct conditions are met.

The former PSG midfielder said: "Kylian wants to leave, it seems clear to me. If Real Madrid makes an offer, it seems clear to me... I am taking a position that I think is clear to everyone. If he wants to leave, we are not going to hold him back, but it will be on our terms.

"Kylian always promised that he would never leave the club for free. That's what he's always told us.

"We have no plans to talk to Real Madrid again. The deadline is August 31 at midnight. That's how the transfer window is, but we are clear about this: we want to keep him and extend his deal. But we're not going to let him go for less than what we paid for him, when we still owe Monaco money."

Mbappe would also be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real on January 1 2022, if negotiations are drawn out beyond the end of the current window.

The 2018 World Cup winner has started all three of PSG's Ligue 1 games so far this season and scored in the 4-2 win over Brest last Friday.

Mbappe arrived at the club from Monaco in 2017 on an initial season-long loan before making his stay permanent a year later.

He has scored 133 times and made 63 assists in 174 games in all competitions since joining and has helped them towards 11 major domestic honours, including three Ligue 1 titles.

Real Madrid have incurred an estimated £257m (€300m) in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and David Alaba, who joined on a free transfer earlier this summer after his deal at Bayern Munich expired, is the only addition to their squad so far during the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, PSG pulled off the signing of Lionel Messi earlier in August, while Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum have also joined Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Will Real sign Mbappe?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"Major developments in the past couple of hours, with Real Madrid having made a new improved second bid for Kylian Mbappe of £145m.

"They made their first bid on Monday of 160m euros, which was turned down. What PSG are saying is we do not want to sell Mbappe at all, but if we are to sell him, we want to sell him for the figure we paid Monaco for him, which was 180m euros.

"But in actual fact, they have only paid 145m euros to Monaco so far for him. The other 35m euros is due to be paid if they sell him, or if they renew his contract.

"As far as Real are concerned, they have offered 170m euros for a player they can get for nothing next summer, so they feel it is a fair price - they are going to make money on him - for a player they know wants to come to Madrid."

