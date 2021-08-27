Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United reach agreement with Juventus to re-sign forward

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus will reportedly receive €15m (£12.8m) plus €8m (£6.8m) in add-ons for Ronaldo, who is set to sign a two-year contract with United after personal terms are finalised.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes said earlier in the day that a deal for the 36-year-old to return to Old Trafford was very close.

Confirming the news, an official United statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

Ronaldo's departure from Juventus was confirmed on Friday by boss Max Allegri, who revealed he was told by the player he had "no intention" of playing for the club again.

United's rivals Manchester City were offered the chance to sign the Portugal captain and considered making a move, but the Premier League champions pulled out of negotiations.

Ronaldo spent an hour and a half at Juventus' training ground on Friday morning to say goodbye to his team-mates before boarding a private jet from Turin to Lisbon. He was in the final year of his £500,000-per-week contract.

In a farewell post on social media, Ronaldo wrote: "Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days.

"The 'tiffosi bianconeri' always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.

"I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I'm part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tiffosi bianconeri, you'll always be in my heart."

Ole: Ronaldo knows we are here

Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United between 2003 and 2009, won multiple trophies including three Premier League titles and the Champions League under former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking on Friday, current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Ronaldo "knows we're here".

"I didn't think Cristiano was going to leave Juventus. It has been speculation this morning and the last few days of course," Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.

"We have always had good communication. I know Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we are here."

Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo during the latter stages of his career at United, described his former team-mate as a "legend" of the club and the "greatest player of all time".

"I was fortunate enough to play with him, I coached him when I got my job (as reserve team manager at United)," the Norwegian added.

"Such a tremendous human being so let's see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him I think has a soft spot for him."

'Man Utd had to be in market for Ronaldo'

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on The Transfer Show:

"Fantastic news. It's a little bit nostalgic and nostalgia doesn't always work in football, it sometimes kicks you when you don't expect it. The idea of him going to Manchester City was torture for Manchester United fans. I said last week, if there is a big player available then United have to be in the market for that player.

"We know that Erling Haaland is available next summer, that Edinson Cavani has a year left and Cristiano Ronaldo can give a year or two years to Manchester United. They definitely need a forward option along with Cavani.

"I know that they've got Mason Greenwood, but if you look at the business that Chelsea have done, what City were looking to do, I think United had to look to compete and I think what they've done here is bolstered the squad with a proven goalscorer, a club legend and what it's going to do is give the club an incredible 12 months.

"You think about last season, fans not being in the stadium, but Manchester United fans are going to be absolutely rocking for the next six to 12 months because they're going to see one of their own come back into the stadium and he will score goals, he'll give them brilliant moments.

"He'll play regularly, he'll play as a No 9, I'm sure they'll put legs in and around him. He will score goals and Cristiano Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, win personal accolades, set the Premier League on fire. It is a different Ronaldo, everyone accepts that but he still has those bursts of speed over short distances that will cause problems.

"He makes those runs inside the box and he knows where the ball is going to drop. In terms of what he gives to Manchester United, he gives them something which, at this moment in time, they need. I said the other day that United should be in for Harry Kane if he was available, they should be in for Haaland, these types of players.

"To get above City, Liverpool and Chelsea they are going to have to do something big. And this could give them a temporary shot in the arm that could get them right up there this year. This news gives me more hope that United could have a great season and what it gives every United fan is a great feeling because this is one of the most special footballers that has ever lived.

"This is one of the greats of the game and it makes the Premier League so much more exciting this season."

