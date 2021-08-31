Takehiro Tomiyasu: Arsenal agree £19.8m deal for Bologna defender with Hector Bellerin close to Real Betis move

Arsenal agree £19.8m deal for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu; Japan international to have medical with personal terms not expected to be a problem; Hector Bellerin having Real Betis medical ahead of loan move with an option to buy; Reiss Nelson set to join Feyenoord on loan

Tuesday 31 August 2021 13:15, UK

Image: Hector Bellerin (left) could depart Arsenal for Real Betis and potentially be replaced by Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal have agreed a £19.8m (€23m) deal for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu with Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin close to joining Real Betis on loan.

Japan international Tomiyasu is now set to have an Arsenal medical with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

The 22-year-old can play both centre-back and right-back and had attracted interest from Tottenham earlier in the transfer window.

Image: Tomiyasu had also been a Tottenham target this summer

Tomiyasu has made 64 appearances for the Italian side and came on as a late substitute in Bologna's 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

Arsenal had also been keen on signing Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal, but the 22-year-old's preference was to move to their north London rivals Spurs.

Tomiyasu's potential arrival comes with Gunners right-back Bellerin having a medical in London ahead of a loan move to Real Betis with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old's Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2023 and he looks set to end his decade stay at the Emirates.

Bellerin has won three FA Cups at Arsenal after joining the club in 2011 from Barcelona.

Nelson set to join Feyenoord on loan

Reiss Nelson is having a medical with Feyenoord after a final agreement was reached on a loan move from Arsenal.

Image: Reiss Nelson is an Arsenal academy product having made 48 appearances for the club

Nelson, who is an Arsenal academy product and enjoyed a loan spell at Hoffenheim in the 2018/19 season, has just a year remaining on his contract.

But the Gunners will extend his deal until the summer of 2023 when the loan move is finalised.

Feyenoord switched their attention to Nelson after they pulled out of a deal to sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury.

