Transfer news: Brighton confirm signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe on contract until 2026

Marc Cucurella has completed his move to Brighton from La Liga side Getafe on a contract until June 2026, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old can play as either a left-back or wing-back and arrives after Brighton triggered his £15.4m (€18m) release clause, becoming the club's third summer signing after Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen.

A product of Espanyol's youth system, Cucurella joined city rivals Barcelona in 2012 before loan spells with Eibar and Getafe, who he joined on a permanent basis in 2020.

Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe! 🤩



🤝 @FirstTouchGames — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2021

Discussing the player's move to the Amex, Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him.

"He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad."

Capped once by Spain, Cucurella played 75 La Liga games across two seasons in Getafe and was also part of the Spain squad that won silver at Tokyo 2020.

He could be in line to make his Brighton debut after the international break at Brentford on September 11.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.