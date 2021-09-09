Super 6 Pundit Predictions: £1m jackpot up for grabs! Can Cristiano Ronaldo help you land prize?

Will the homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo scoop you the returning £1,000,000 Super 6 jackpot as he prepares to grace the Old Trafford turf once more?
After seven rounds of Super 6 this season, the standings are beginning to take shape between the pundits as they battle it out for top spot.
Now, the £1,000,000 jackpot is back and just six correct scorelines stand in your way of becoming a millionaire by 5pm on Saturday.
Will you take the pundits' predictions into account or will you go against the grain and trust your own knowledge to scoop the prize?
Cristiano Ronaldo makes his eagerly-awaited return as Manchester United host Newcastle at Old Trafford. Will his presence and arrival inspire his new side to an emphatic win over former Red Devil Steve Bruce?
The most popular selection in this one is Manchester United 3-0 Newcastle (39 per cent), while their neighbours Manchester City, who take on Leicester, are being backed to win 2-1 at the King Power (31 per cent).
But what do our pundits think?
Jeff Stelling
Leicester 0-2 Manchester City
Manchester United 3-0 Newcastle
Arsenal 2-0 Norwich
Southampton 2-3 West Ham
Watford 0-2 Wolves
Brentford 1-1 Brighton
Neil Mellor
Leicester 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle
Arsenal 2-1 Norwich
Southampton 0-1 West Ham
Watford 0-2 Wolves
Brentford 1-1 Brighton
The £1,000,000 awaits. Simply predict six correct scorelines to take it home! Don't miss your free chance to play ahead of the 3pm deadline on Saturday.