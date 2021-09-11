League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green, Leyton Orient win

Forest Green returned to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table after a battling 1-0 win over Northampton Town.

Jamille Matt scored the only goal of the game at The innocent New Lawn in the 77th minute, returning Rovers to the summit above Harrogate, who had drawn 2-2 at home with Newport on Friday night.

Leyton Orient thumped Oldham 4-0 at the Breyer Group Stadium to move up to third in the table.

Aaron Drinan, Tom James, Theo Archibald and Harry Smith scored the goals that left Oldham rooted to the bottom of the Football League.

Hartlepool are in fourth after a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers, with Jamie Sterry grabbing the winner at Victoria Park. Rochdale are fifth after seeing off Tranmere by the same scoreline at Spotland.

Bradford are left in sixth after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Salford City, with Matty Lund grabbing the winner in the 90th minute.

Swindon occupy the final play-off spot, despite a 2-1 defeat at home to Port Vale.

There was a first ever Football League victory for Sutton United, as they came from behind to beat Stevenage 2-1.

Elsewhere, Walsall beat Mansfield 3-1, Exeter won 4-0 at Scunthorpe and Crawley beat Carlisle 2-1.

In the other game on Friday night Colchester won 3-2 at Barrow.