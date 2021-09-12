Watch the Bundesliga live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports has become the new home of the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland after winning exclusive rights for the next four seasons.
As the home of German top-flight football in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, football fans will be able to tune in to Sky Sports to watch the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski, as 30-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich look to hold off their rivals to claim another title.
The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports' linear or digital channels.
Fantasy Football is LIVE!
Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.
Trending
- Verstappen handed Russia grid penalty after Hamilton crash
- Elliott suffers serious leg injury in Leeds clash
- Westwood, Fitzpatrick, Wiesberger secure Ryder Cup places
- Ricciardo ends McLaren drought as Hamilton-Max crash again
- Haye: I want to fight Fury – I can KO him!
- Protest over Ronaldo sex assault claims staged at Old Trafford
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Gladbach vs Arminia
- Holyfield, 58, loses by first-round TKO
- Raducanu hailed by the Queen, PM, Kane and Hamilton
- World Cup of Darts 2021: Results, draw, schedule