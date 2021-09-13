Podcast: Ronaldo's return assessed

Monday 13 September 2021 19:01, UK

Cristiano Ronaldo
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo

The Essential Football Podcast: Ronaldo's return assessed, the Lukaku show and Liverpool's bright start

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q