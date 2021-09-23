Leigh Griffiths: Police Scotland carrying out enquiries after Dundee striker kicks flare at St Johnstone fans

Police Scotland say enquiries are ongoing after Leigh Griffiths kicked a flare into the away end during Dundee's defeat in the Premier Sports Cup at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Images from the game at Dens Park showed a flare landing on the pitch before Griffiths is seen to kick it back into the crowd.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a small number of smoke devices at Dens Park, during the match between Dundee and St Johnstone Football Clubs on Wednesday, 22 September.

"There were no injuries and no complaints have been made to police at this stage. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."

Dundee lost the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final 2-0 to last year's winners St Johnstone thanks to second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford.

Griffiths joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal from Celtic last month.

Wednesday night's defeat was his third start for the club, but he is yet to score.