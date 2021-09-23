Leigh Griffiths: Police Scotland carrying out enquiries after Dundee striker kicks flare at St Johnstone fans

Dundee lost 2-0 at home to holders St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night; images from the game showed Leigh Griffiths kicking a flare back into the away end after it landed on the pitch; Police Scotland say enquiries are ongoing

Thursday 23 September 2021 11:42, UK

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Dundee&#39;s Leigh Griffiths kicks a blue smoke bomb thrown on by St Johnstone fans during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on September 22, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Leigh Griffiths kicks a flare towards the away end during Dundee's home defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday night

Police Scotland say enquiries are ongoing after Leigh Griffiths kicked a flare into the away end during Dundee's defeat in the Premier Sports Cup at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Images from the game at Dens Park showed a flare landing on the pitch before Griffiths is seen to kick it back into the crowd.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a small number of smoke devices at Dens Park, during the match between Dundee and St Johnstone Football Clubs on Wednesday, 22 September.

"There were no injuries and no complaints have been made to police at this stage. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."

Dundee lost the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final 2-0 to last year's winners St Johnstone thanks to second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford.

Griffiths joined Dundee on a season-long loan deal from Celtic last month.

Wednesday night's defeat was his third start for the club, but he is yet to score.

