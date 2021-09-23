Jonson Clarke-Harris: Peterborough may appeal ban for historical social media posts

Peterborough have notified the FA they might appeal striker Jonson Clarke-Harris’ four-match ban imposed for historical social media posts.

As well as the suspension, Clarke-Harris was fined £5,300 and ordered to complete a face-to-face education programme.

The 27-year-old was charged by the FA in August over six counts of breaching FA Rule E3.1 and E3.2, in relation to posts made between October 27, 2012 and March 6, 2013.

The comments made reference to sexual orientation.

He will be available for selection until a decision is made on the appeal and is included in Peterborough's team against Coventry in Friday night's Championship match.

The FA revealed on Thursday Clarke-Harris' comments had been "insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1".

They added that the comments also constituted "an aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

Had the appeal not taken place, Clarke-Harris - who scored 31 league goals to propel Peterborough to promotion last season - would have missed matches until October 16 against Coventry, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Middlesbrough.

The striker, who has scored two goals in the Championship so far this campaign, helped Posh to two wins from their opening eight matches of the league season.