Terms & Conditions - Football Fandom Competition (the "Promotion") The Playbook

Eligibility

This promotion is open to residents of UK, Isle of Man, Channel Island and Republic of Ireland residents, aged 13 years or over. Proof of age may be required. If you are between 13-18, then we will need to contact a parent/guardian to make a direct debit bank transfer (this transfer will be made by The Playbook).

The following categories of entrant are not permitted to enter this Promotion

a. Employees of Sky UK Limited or any associated companies ("Sky")

b. Immediate family members (including any live-in partner or household member) of employees of Sky; and

Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of companies associated with the Promotion and all affiliates of such companies.

The winner must have a UK/ROI bank account

Entry Period

This Promotion opens at 09:00 on 28th September 2021 and closes at 23:59 on 12th October 2021 (the "Promotional Period").

Entry Requirements

Online entry required. To enter this Promotion, all you need to do is upload your photograph/video/written entry on either Instagram and/or Twitter. You must tag @skysports and use the hashtag #FootballFandom2021 in order to be entered.

By uploading a photograph/video and/or any supporting materials ("Content"), you confirm that:

The Content is an original work which was created by you. If the Content was not created by you or contains material created by a third party, you have the consent of that third party to use the third party material in the Content and the third party has waived all moral rights in and to the Content; The Content does not and shall not infringe any third-party intellectual property rights and its use is not restricted by any legal agreements; The Content is not defamatory; Any persons appearing in the Content have given their formal consent for the Content to be submitted to, and used, by the Promoter pursuant to these terms and conditions. Where the Content features any person under the age of 18, you confirm either you are the legal parent/guardian of that person or you have the consent of the parent/guardian of that person for the Content to be uploaded and used by the Promoter in accordance with these terms and conditions. You agree to provide evidence of such consents at the Promoter's request; The Promoter does not claim any rights of ownership in your Content. You grant the Promoter a worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive, transferable, royalty free licence for the full term of copyright and any other rights to use, copy, distribute, edit, alter, store, re-format, sub-licence, communicate to the public and otherwise make use of the Content by way of any and all media for any purpose. You waive any right to approve uses of the Content prior to such use; You indemnify and hold the Promoter harmless for any loss suffered (including legal expenses) as a result of any claim brought against the Promoter by a third party arising from the use of the Content by the Promoter in accordance with these terms and conditions. If you upload Content more than once, only your most recent upload will be accepted.

One entry per household. A maximum of 1 entry per person over the Promotional Period.

Entries sent in through agents, third parties or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Entries that contain any sexual, offensive, inappropriate, or defamatory content will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will also be disqualified. The Promoter reserves the right to not award prizes if qualifying criteria is not met and the right to select replacement entry into the competition element of the Promotion.

Winner Selection and notification

Three winners will be selected by an independent judge using the judging criteria. The winners will be chosen based on the following criteria: the most creative entry that showcases the way and / or why they follow football or around 12th October 2021 from all eligible entries received during the Promotional Period. The winner will be notified by direct message via social media by 22nd October 2021.

Social media accounts used to enter the competition must be open to direct message. Those with closed direct messages will not be able to be notified and therefore another winner will be chosen.

If the winners cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period or is not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter's reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

Prizes

There are three categories of prize winners:

First prize

£3,000

An exclusive Sky Sports merchandise package

A behind the scenes experience for two of a Sky Sports football show (travel and accommodation will be covered)

Second prize

£1,000

An exclusive Sky Sports merchandise package

Third prize

£500

An exclusive Sky Sports merchandise package

The prize does not include any other service or item not specifically described above.

If you have any issues in relation to the prize or special accessibility requirements, please contact us at press@sky.uk to let us know your needs.

Data Protection

Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.

General

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter and or Instagram. Twitter and Instagram are in no way responsible for any aspect of this promotion.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.

All prizes that involve an experience or attendance at an event are for the personal enjoyment of the winner and their nominated recipient. The winner must not email tickets or offer them as a prize or transfer them. They must also not distribute personal login details, unique codes, passwords or tickets or photocopy or print multiple tickets.

There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from the enjoyment of the prize; and/or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize beyond the Promoter's control; and for any act or default of any third party supplier.

The terms and conditions of any other third-party supplier associated with the Promotion will also apply to the prize where applicable (for example, the provider of an event or experience). If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence.

The Promoter will not be liable for any prizes that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter, other entrants or Sky staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this Promotion.

This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales and Ireland shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD