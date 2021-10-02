Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth, QPR win; Coventry stun Fulham

Bournemouth go into the international break top of the Sky Bet Championship after coming from behind to win 2-1 against Sheffield United.

The Cherries' status as the last remaining EFL team yet to taste defeat looked under threat when Morgan Gibbs-White gave United the lead 11 minutes into the second half.

But Scott Parker's side hit back with two goals in the space of four minutes - a controversially-awarded Dominic Solanke penalty followed by Philip Billing's strike which snatched victory.

Bournemouth are three points clear of West Brom, who were beaten by Stoke on Friday, and three ahead of Coventry, who thrashed Fulham earlier in the day.

Ilias Chair scored the winner as QPR moved up to sixth after coming from behind to beat Preston 3-2 in a thrilling match.

Lyndon Dykes put the hosts ahead and Emil Riis Jakobsen equalised for Preston, who had drawn their previous five league matches.

Josh Earl's first senior goal put the visitors ahead in the opening minute of the second half but Rangers scored twice in the space of three minutes to turn the match in their favour.

Defender Jimmy Dunne levelled after 71 minutes and Chair then struck to send the west London side into the international break with a healthy 18 points, seven behind table-topping Bournemouth.

Blackpool made it three wins from four after they defeated Blackburn 2-1 in a hotly-contested Lancashire derby.

The Tangerines led 2-0 at half-time as Shayne Lavery scored his fifth goal of the campaign before Jerry Yates added their second. Blackburn reduced the deficit early in the second half through the Championship's in-form striker Ben Brereton, who has six goals in his last three matches.

But their efforts to claim a point proved futile as they succumbed to a second consecutive league defeat for the first time this season.

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley's own goal helped Hull earn their first victory since the opening day of the season as they won 2-0 against Middlesbrough.

Keane Lewis-Potter's close-range strike after 81 minutes rebounded off the right post and went into the net off Lumley's head. Substitute Mallik Wilks added a second in stoppage-time with a twisting run and shot that again hit the right post and squirmed in.

Millwall ended a run of four successive away draws, with a late winner seeing off struggling Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell.

A frantic and fast-paced opening period was followed by a scrappy second half, until Murray Wallace headed home in the 88th minute to give Gary Rowett's side all three points.

Derby delivered another spirited display to hold Swansea to a 0-0 draw at rainswept Pride Park.

Swansea dominated for long periods of the game but only forced Ryan Allsop into one serious save in the game.

Derby, who were docked 12 points after going into administration two weeks ago, could have snatched a second victory in four days but for Ben Hamer, who made a triple save to deny Tom Lawrence early in the second half.

Sammie Szmodics showed former club Bristol City what they missed out on with a brilliant brace but still ended up on the losing side as Peterborough crashed to a 3-2 defeat.

Szmodics, who joined City from Colchester in the summer of 2019 before leaving for Posh last summer, struck twice in the first half either side of a Nathan Thompson own goal and George Tanner strike.

Chris Martin scored an 84th-minute winner for City.

Steve Cooper continued his unbeaten start to life at Nottingham Forest with a convincing 3-0 win over Birmingham at St Andrews.

Forest scored three goals away from home in back-to-back games for the first time since February 2015 as goals from Lewis Grabban, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence lifted the Reds into 17th place.

Junior Hoilett came back to haunt his former club as he scored the only goal to earn Reading a 1-0 victory and increase the pressure on Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff have now lost their last five successive Championship matches and seven of their last eight in all competitions. They were booed off at the final whistle.