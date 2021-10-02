Borussia Dortmund edge past Augsburg as Juventus leave it late to beat Torino - European round-up

Borussia Dortmund twice hit the woodwork and wasted several more chances before squeezing past Augsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to climb to second place.

The Ruhr valley club bounced back from last week's loss to Borussia Monchengladbach and extended their winning run at home to eight consecutive league games to move into second place, within a point of leaders Bayern Munich, who are in action on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julian Brandt bagged a second-half winner after Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro had put them in front with a 10th-minute penalty with 41,000 fans allowed in the stadium, the largest number since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku scored twice and substitute Andre Silva added another in a frantic nine-minute, second-half spell to steer RB Leipzig to a 3-0 Bundesliga victory over promoted VfL Bochum on Saturday.

The hosts were far from impressive for more than an hour but the game unravelled for gutsy Bochum midway through the second half and just seconds after substitute Silva came on.

Image: Christopher Nkunku continued his scoring form

The Portuguese proceeded to score his first goal from open play since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt this season, heading in from close rage in the 70th minute to break the deadlock.

He then sent Christopher Nkunku through, who flicked the ball in for their second goal of the evening four minutes later.

The in-form Frenchman then sealed victory when he scooped the ball over the keeper and into the net in the 78th to double his tally and make it nine goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.

The win, Leipzig's second in a row, lifted them up to seventh place on 10 points.

Serie A: Late Locatelli strike hands Juventus win over Torino

Image: Manuel Locatelli was the hero for Juventus

Manuel Locatelli struck late to earn Juventus a 1-0 win over Torino in the Turin derby on Saturday, as the Old Lady stretched their winning run to four games in all competitions and kept a Serie A clean sheet for the first time in seven months.

The Italy international fired a shot in off the post with four minutes remaining, his second consecutive league goal, as Juve rose to eighth place with 11 points, three ahead of their 11th-placed rivals.

Image: Locatelli's strike capped a fine week for Juve

Locatelli found space at the edge of the area to fire home the winner in the 86th minute, before substitute Dejan Kulusevski thumped the foot of the post with a shot in stoppage time.

Earlier on Saturday, Salernitana climbed off the foot of the table after Milan Djuric's header sealed a 1-0 win over Genoa, their first victory of the season. The newly promoted sides victory moved them up to four points, one behind Genoa in 16th and one more than bottom side Cagliari.