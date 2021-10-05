Football clubs, schools and local communities take part in CUP26 to mark National Day of Climate Action

Thousands of football fans, families and schools will take part in CUP26, football's biggest-ever climate tournament campaign, to score goals for their team and protect the planet.

Dressed in their football team's colours, CUP26 players across the length and breadth of the UK are walking or cycling and eating a plant-based meal - sending a message to world leaders on climate change.

To coincide with a National Day of Climate Action, collective actions of football supporters will determine the tournament winner, while raising awareness of an important cause.

Tom Gribbin, CEO of Planet Super League, said: "Thousands of people around the UK are today ditching their cars, cooking up plant-based feasts and asking world leaders to protect the planet as part of CUP26's National Day of Climate Action.

"Football has incredible power to mobilise fans on issues they care about, and by scoring their hat-trick of actions, fans are doing their bit for the planet and helping their club win the tournament."

Fans can sign up for free at CUP26.co.uk and score goals for their club by completing planet-protecting activities.

Clubs play weekly fixtures against their rivals, and the club whose supporters score the most goals wins the match.

With #COP26 fast approaching, here's a reminder of the power environmental agreements can have ❤️🌍

What other ways would you like to see the environment protected? pic.twitter.com/J3PYXmW6Li — Sky (@SkyUK) September 30, 2021

There are 100 goal-scoring activities on the website, including having a delicious plant based meal, cycling and walking to work and school, and the Lucas Moura-supported "No Moura Landfill", where fans are invited to show off their football skills while recycling.

The list of recognised activities also includes names such as 'leg power 5k', 'club bird feeder', 'screens off', 'electric transfer', 'over the line', 'smart move', 'no moo milk' and 'bug stadium'.

The winners of CUP26 will be invited to attend the first Monday of the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, which begins at the end of October.

Since launching in September, more than 3000 'goals' have been registered, which is said to have amounted to 2000 climate actions and reduced carbon emissions by 14,000kg.

CUP26, by Planet Super League and Count Us In, is supported by the UK Government's campaign Together for Our Planet as well as media partner Sky Zero, National Grid and Nature's Bounty.

Image: Sky and Tottenham recently partnered for the first #GameZero major football match

Organisations linked with the following clubs are taking part:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Burnley, Burton, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chelsea, Chesterfield, Crystal Palace, Derby, Everton, Exeter, Fulham, Hibernian, Huddersfield, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, Luton, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes Dons, Northampton, Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Plymouth, Preston, Queens Park Rangers, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield United, Shrewsbury, Southampton, Stoke, Sunderland, Swindon, Swansea, Tottenham, Walsall, West Brom, West Ham, Wigan, Wolves, Wrexham and Wycombe.