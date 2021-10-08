Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September

Watch the September entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...

Friday 8 October 2021 10:13, UK

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, October 11 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Tom Dele-Bashiru - READING vs Peterborough United - September 14

Some shots are unstoppable. Posh 'keeper Christy Pym could only watch on transfixed as Dele-Bashiru arced his 20-yard curler inches inside the post and under the bar with pace and precision.

Alex Mowatt - Cardiff City vs WEST BROMWICH ALBION - September 28

Him again. Mowatt owes his growing collection of stunning goals to an innate technical ability to turn timing into power. Rarely do half-volleys fly off the boot so sweetly as this one.

Aleksandar Mitrovic - FULHAM vs Swansea City - September 29

It took less than 15 seconds for Fulham to transfer the ball from 'keeper Paulo Gazzaniga to the Swansea net, via six players including Mitrovic and his unerring, one-touch connection.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League One

Danny Andrew - Rotherham United vs FLEETWOOD TOWN - September 11

Andrew took up a curious position for his free-kick, approaching the ball from sideways on before whipping it with such ferocity and curl that it spun into the top corner in an instant.

Cole Stockton - MORECAMBE vs AFC Wimbledon - September 11

Decisions come easy when you are in the form of your career. Stockton took one glance at the Wimbledon goal before producing a 40-yard lob as breathtaking as it was audacious.

Ronan Curtis - Charlton Athletic vs PORTSMOUTH - September 25

Charlton 'keeper Craig MacGillivray was only a few feet off his line, but he could do nothing as former Pompey team-mate Curtis lifted a wickedly dipping, perfectly placed shot over him.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League Two

David Worrall - PORT VALE vs Harrogate Town - September 18

If his tippy-tappy steps to adjust his position to the ball seemed a tad awkward, the shot that Worrall unleashed with a swish of his right foot exuded an effortless, if forbidding, power.

Josh Gordon - BARROW vs Newport County - September 24

Gordon didn't hesitate when he picked up the ball in midfield, turning instantly and bearing down on the Newport area before sweeping a beautifully controlled shot into the far corner.

Matty Lund - SALFORD CITY vs Northampton Town - September 25

As the ball was nodded into his path, Lund hopped into position, lifting his right foot to gain elevation and striking the ball as he did so in a wonderfully inventive piece of improvisation.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

