Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, October 11 at 3pm.
Sky Bet Championship
⚪️⚫️ @FulhamFC's Aleksandar Mitrović— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) October 8, 2021
🔵⚪️ @WBA's Alex Mowatt
👑 @ReadingFC's Tom Dele-Bashiru
Who gets your vote for #SkyBetChampionship Goal of the Month?#EFL pic.twitter.com/Cmr2KBO9wq
Tom Dele-Bashiru - READING vs Peterborough United - September 14
Some shots are unstoppable. Posh 'keeper Christy Pym could only watch on transfixed as Dele-Bashiru arced his 20-yard curler inches inside the post and under the bar with pace and precision.
Alex Mowatt - Cardiff City vs WEST BROMWICH ALBION - September 28
Him again. Mowatt owes his growing collection of stunning goals to an innate technical ability to turn timing into power. Rarely do half-volleys fly off the boot so sweetly as this one.
Trending
- Staveley: We want PL title | Bruce 'realistic' over future
- Fury: My weight won't matter against Wilder
- Newcastle takeover Q&A: The morning after... what happens now?
- Newcastle transfer rumours: Lampard, Gerrard or Conte in?
- Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty with new engine
- Newcastle takeover completed by Saudi-led consortium
- Are Van de Beek's Man Utd days numbered?
- Hamilton leads Verstappen but penalty confirmed
- Pogba to decide future in summer: 'Let's see what happens'
- Court says Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas should be dismissed
Aleksandar Mitrovic - FULHAM vs Swansea City - September 29
It took less than 15 seconds for Fulham to transfer the ball from 'keeper Paulo Gazzaniga to the Swansea net, via six players including Mitrovic and his unerring, one-touch connection.
Sky Bet League One
🔴⚪️ @ftfc's Danny Andrew— Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) October 8, 2021
🦐 @ShrimpsOfficial's Cole Stockton
🔵⚪️🔴 @Pompey's Ronan Curtis
Who gets your vote for #SkyBetLeagueOne Goal of the Month?#EFL pic.twitter.com/LZn5VYGwmw
Danny Andrew - Rotherham United vs FLEETWOOD TOWN - September 11
Andrew took up a curious position for his free-kick, approaching the ball from sideways on before whipping it with such ferocity and curl that it spun into the top corner in an instant.
Cole Stockton - MORECAMBE vs AFC Wimbledon - September 11
Decisions come easy when you are in the form of your career. Stockton took one glance at the Wimbledon goal before producing a 40-yard lob as breathtaking as it was audacious.
Ronan Curtis - Charlton Athletic vs PORTSMOUTH - September 25
Charlton 'keeper Craig MacGillivray was only a few feet off his line, but he could do nothing as former Pompey team-mate Curtis lifted a wickedly dipping, perfectly placed shot over him.
Sky Bet League Two
🔵⚪️ @BarrowAFC's Josh Gordon— Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) October 8, 2021
⚫️⚪️ @OfficialPVFC's David Worrall
🦁🔴 @SalfordCityFC's Matty Lund
Who gets your vote for #SkyBetLeagueTwo Goal of the Month?#EFL pic.twitter.com/aXhMUUJFUS
David Worrall - PORT VALE vs Harrogate Town - September 18
If his tippy-tappy steps to adjust his position to the ball seemed a tad awkward, the shot that Worrall unleashed with a swish of his right foot exuded an effortless, if forbidding, power.
Josh Gordon - BARROW vs Newport County - September 24
Gordon didn't hesitate when he picked up the ball in midfield, turning instantly and bearing down on the Newport area before sweeping a beautifully controlled shot into the far corner.
Matty Lund - SALFORD CITY vs Northampton Town - September 25
As the ball was nodded into his path, Lund hopped into position, lifting his right foot to gain elevation and striking the ball as he did so in a wonderfully inventive piece of improvisation.