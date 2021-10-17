Newcastle United transfer rumours: Roberto Martinez and Unai Emery on managerial shortlist

All the latest Newcastle United transfer news, rumours and gossip now that the £300m takeover of the north east club has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the Magpies.

The Premier League confirmed the takeover in a statement, saying it had received "legally binding assurances" that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United.

The investment group is led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and also comprises of PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Patrick Davison looks back at the twists and turns in the story of the sale of Newcastle United to the Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle's new owners were expected to replace Steve Bruce as head coach before the Super Sunday clash with Tottenham at St James' Park.

But according to The Times on October 13, Amanda Staveley, the Newcastle United director, is waiting for the green light from the club's new Saudi owners before sacking Bruce.

In the meantime, all eyes are now turning to just who the Magpies could sign when the January transfer window reopens for business at the start of next year:

Does Bruce have a future at St James' Park?

Image: Lucien Favre is reportedly being lined up for the post

Newcastle players are confused about Steve Bruce's future and want clarity, while many of them want a change of manager (Daily Mail, October 15).

Bruce will reportedly not get sacked before the weekend - but Newcastle's new Saudi owners are still looking for a replacement (The Sun, October 15).

Newcastle are discussing appointing an experienced interim manager to replace Bruce until a more permanent appointment can be made (Daily Telegraph, October 15).

Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle manager ahead of the club's first match under its new ownership next weekend, but he is due to take training on Monday (Telegraph and Mirror, October 11).

Newcastle will sack manager Bruce "within days" with the club's new owners keen for his presence not to spoil their first game in charge (Daily Mail, October 10).

The 60-year-old is reportedly set to be removed with Bruce owed an £8m pay-off fee once his current deal is terminated by the club.

Newcastle's Saudi-led consortium are said to be discussing the managerial post with Frank Lampard, Lucien Favre while Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard are the latest names being considered for the role.

Martinez, Gerrard and Emery... Which managers have Newcastle been linked with?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill understands Luis Campos is one of several names under consideration to become Newcastle sporting director following the club's £300m takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

Newcastle will this week step up their search for a new manager with Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery emerging as leading contenders to replace Steve Bruce (The Times, October 18).

Newcastle's new Saudi Arabian ownership are reportedly clashing over whether to make Frank Lampard their next manager (Daily Express, October 15).

Rafa Benitez does not want to walk out on Everton to return as Newcastle manager, even though he was the new owners' ideal candidate for the role (Daily Telegraph, October 15).

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly distanced himself from a potential job at Newcastle due to his ambition to become manager of France (Daily Star, October 15).

Newcastle are set to snub Lampard as they sort out candidates to take over should they remove Steve Bruce from his role (The Daily Star, October 14); Lampard is a leading contender to replace Bruce as Newcastle manager (The Sun and Daily Telegraph, October 12), as is former Dortmund manager Lucien Favre (Daily Telegraph, October 12).

And the new Newcastle owners are reportedly lining up Antero Henrique to be the club's new sporting director (Footmercato, October 12).

Newcastle's owners had also reportedly been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director (Daily Telegraph, October 11).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes reflects on the Newcastle takeover and the experience he went through as manager at the Etihad Stadium during a transitional period for the club at the start of Sheikh Mansour's reign.

Assistant manager Graeme Jones is set to be in the St James' Park dugout for Sunday's home clash with Spurs, while Brighton boss Graham Potter is "in the frame" to take over from Bruce (Star on Sunday, October 10).

Graham Potter had emerged as one of the candidates to replace Steve Bruce in the Newcastle hot seat, following their takeover earlier this week (Daily Mail, October 9).

The 46-year-old has been in charge at the Amex since 2019 and has guided the Seagulls to sixth so far this season, with four wins from their opening seven Premier League fixtures. He does, however, have a contract at the club that runs until 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Actor and Newcastle supporter Robson Green says he is delighted that the takeover of the club has been completed and feels the investment has given the city hope.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is also reportedly in the frame to replace Newcastle boss Bruce (Daily Telegraph, October 8).

Newcastle's new owners want to bring Antonio Conte to the club, with the former Chelsea coach having parted ways with Inter after winning the Scudetto (La Gazzetta dello Sport, October 8).

However, Conte would likely reject the chance of leading Newcastle's Saudi-backed assault on the top of English football (The Sun, October 9).

Paulo Fonseca is another name on Newcastle's managerial shortlist after reportedly failing to reach agreement to join Tottenham over the summer (Mirror, October 9).

Brendan Rodgers has no interest in talking to Newcastle about the possibility of taking over as manager (Sky Sports News, October 13).

Which players have been linked?

Image: Jude Bellingham is the latest to be linked with Newcastle

Fiorentina are about to give up on extending the contract of striker Dusan Vlahovic, potentially sparking a transfer battle as early as January between Spurs and Newcastle (Sun, October 18).

Newcastle United will have a January transfer budget of only £50m despite there being room for another £140m under Financial Fair Play rules (Sunday Telegraph, October 17)

Newcastle supporters have been warned not to expect Erling Haaland and other superstars to arrive at the club despite their new-found spending power (The Daily Star on Sunday, October 17)

Newcastle are reportedly tracking Niklas Sule and Philippe Coutinho as they look to flex their new financial muscles (The Sun, October 15).

Newcastle are set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea among others for England midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham (The Daily Express, October 14)

The Magpies are understood to be in regular contact with the agents of Chelsea striker Timo Werner (The Sun, October 14)

Newcastle hope to sign out-of-favour Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet in January (Sport, October 13).

Newcastle will target a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in January despite him being a long-term injury absentee (Daily Star, October 13).

Image: Timo Werner has reportedly been offered to Newcastle

Newcastle are planning a mass transfer raid on Manchester United with four outcasts reportedly in their sights (Sun, October 11).

Newcastle are supposedly monitoring the situation of ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey (Express, October 11).

Newcastle are plotting potential moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly, according to the Daily Mirror (October 10).

Newcastle are keen on signing PSG forward Mauro Icardi, although both Spurs and Juventus are also understood to be interested in the player (Mail on Sunday, October 10); Icardi will turn down the chance to join the Newcastle United revolution because his wife Wanda Nara does not want to move from Paris (The Sun, October 14)

Image: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly of interest to Newcastle

Newcastle are interested in bringing Burnley's James Tarkowski and Manchester United's Lingard to St James' Park in January (Daily Express, October, 9).

Lingard, 28 - who starred on loan at West Ham towards the end of last season - has started just once for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men this term, while Tarkowski, also 28, is out of contract in the summer, but is said to have a gentleman's agreement in place to leave in the winter window if a suitable offer comes in.

Newcastle supporters are keen for the club to make Aaron Ramsey their first big-money signing after the Saudi takeover was concluded. (The Sun, October 9)

Demba Ba has offered to come out of retirement to play for Newcastle United's new owners. (Daily Star, October 9)

Philippe Coutinho's representatives are reported to have already made contact with Newcastle's new owners to find out if there is any interest in their client. (Daily Mirror, October 9)