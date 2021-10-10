WSL round-up: Reading up and running after Aston Villa win as Tottenham stall at Reading

Reading got their first win of the season with a 3-0 thumping of Aston Villa at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the Women's Super League.

First-half strikes from Amalie Eikeland, Rachel Rowe and Natasha Dowie put the game out of reach for Carla Ward's Villa side, who have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this campaign.

Reading opened the scoring in fortuitous circumstances as Eikeland, who netted in last season's corresponding fixture, broke down the right-hand side and found the inside of the far post from a cross.

Image: Reading's Rachel Rowe celebrates scoring

The Royals quickly added to their lead when Rowe fired into the roof of the net from inside the penalty area.

Villa faced an uphill task that was made even harder when Dowie rifled in moments before the half-time whistle following a mix-up at the back.

Brighton 2-1 Tottenham

Tottenham, who started the day in second spot, conceded a goal in each half to Brighton and had forward Rachel Williams sent off for two yellow cards to slide to third in the table.

After Inessa Kaagman hit the bar, Lee Geum-min beat Rebecca Spencer with a low finish to give the Seagulls a deserved half-time advantage. Danielle Carter also hit the woodwork after the break for Hope Powell's Brighton.

Image: Brighton's Lee Geum-min celebrates with her team-mates

Williams was then sent off for for a second yellow card following a reckless challenge on Felicity Gibbons before Victoria Williams added a second for the Seagulls in the closing stages.

Kit Graham immediately hit back, but Tottenham, who had won their opening four games, could not find an equaliser.

Image: Rachel Williams leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

West Ham 1-1 Birmingham

Image: West Ham's Claudia Walker celebrates scoring

Louise Quinn's equaliser in the 67th minute earned Birmingham a first point of the Women's Super League season in a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Olli Harder's West Ham side began the game with high intensity but the visitors restricted them to very few sights of goal in the opening 25 minutes.

Five minutes before half-time, Birmingham registered their first effort on goal through Lisa Robertson, whose left-footed effort from long range forced West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold into a comfortable save.

The visitors continued to maintain their defensive shape at the start of the second half and Lucy Quinn tried her luck from the edge of the box, but her effort went over the bar.

Image: Jamie Finn and West Ham United's Adrina Leon battle for the ball

Three minutes later, Claudia Walker picked up possession in her own half and embarked on a solo run before curling a 20-yard effort over Birmingham goalkeeper Marie Hourihan to give West Ham a deserved lead.

Harder's side could have doubled their lead soon afterwards, with Dagny Brynjarsdottir's cross almost turned in for an own goal before Tameka Yallop's effort at the near post was brilliantly saved by Hourihan.

With 25 minutes remaining, Louise Quinn tapped past Arnold from close range after West Ham failed to clear the danger from Robertson's corner to hand the visitors an equaliser and get their season up and running at the fifth time of asking.

Arsenal stay perfect, Chelsea overcome Leicester

Katie McCabe scored one goal and made another as leaders Arsenal remained top of the Women's Super League table thanks to a 3-0 win over Everton.

Ireland captain McCabe belted a vicious dipping volley over keeper Alexandra MacIver in the 32nd minute, and the left back then picked out Lotte Wubben-Moy to score from a corner nine minutes later.

Everton posed little threat in attack and Frida Maanum scored the pick of the bunch for Arsenal late on, cutting inside before unleashing a right-foot rocket that burrowed its way into the top corner in the 87th minute.

Earlier in the day champions Chelsea left it late in their 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester City, with Pernille Harder making the breakthrough for the Blues in the 83rd minute and Fran Kirby adding the second deep into stoppage time.

Arsenal lead the league with a perfect 15 points from five games. Chelsea are second on 12 points, ahead of Spurs on goal difference, with Manchester United, who drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Saturday, fourth on 10 points.