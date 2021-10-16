EFL highlights and round-up: Bournemouth, Fulham, Sunderland win

Bournemouth returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table as Scott Parker's men beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

The seventh minute of the game saw applause ring around the ground for Cherries midfielder David Brooks after it emerged earlier in the week that the Wales international had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

And when Jamal Lowe opened the scoring in the 21st minute, he held up Brooks' number seven shirt with his team-mates as they celebrated.

Jordan Zemura doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time as Bournemouth's unbeaten start to the season extended to a 12th game and they once again went three points clear of West Brom, who had gone above them on goal difference after beating Birmingham 1-0 on Friday night.

Parker's former side Fulham moved up to third following a 4-1 victory over QPR at Craven Cottage in the lunchtime kick-off.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, either side of Lyndon Dykes' reply, before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson added further goals for the hosts.

Coventry are fourth after rescuing a 2-2 draw at Blackburn, where Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher netted for Rovers in the first half.

A Tyler Walker effort reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute and then a Thomas Kaminski own goal, after Liam Kelly hit a post, drew things level six minutes later.

Stoke, who lie fifth, led at Sheffield United via Jacob Brown's 55th-minute goal before late strikes from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick gave the Blades a 2-1 win.

Huddersfield moved into the play-off places as Tom Lees' early header and a Duane Holmes goal secured a 2-0 home win over Hull.

A point outside the top six are Reading after they won 1-0 against third-bottom Barnsley courtesy of a 77th-minute John Swift finish.

Basement boys Derby drew 0-0 at Preston, and Peterborough remain 23rd following a 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough, where Paddy McNair scored a penalty and Josh Coburn got on the scoresheet in the closing stages.

Nottingham Forest made it five games unbeaten under new boss Steve Cooper as they won 2-1 at home against Blackpool, with Lewis Grabban notching the winner around the hour mark after Brennan Johnson's opener for the hosts had been cancelled out by Jerry Yates.

Elsewhere, a Harry Cornick brace saw Luton win 2-0 at Millwall, for whom Jed Wallace had a penalty saved by Simon Sluga with six minutes of normal time to go.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth held their spot at the top of the Sky Bet League One table after coming back to win 3-1 at Oxford.

Matty Taylor had given the home side the lead at the Kassam Stadium, but goals from Jordan Garrick and two from Panutche Camara saw Argyle storm back for victory.

Wycombe are in second as they cruised to a 2-0 win at Doncaster. Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa netted to seal the win at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Third-placed Wigan also won as they thumped Bolton 4-0, and Sunderland came from behind to win 2-1 at Gillingham to stay fourth.

Rotherham are next in fifth after a 4-1 thumping of Portsmouth, while MK Dons occupy sixth despite a 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Elsewhere, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday both threw away two-goal leads. Ipswich were pegged back by Cambridge to draw 2-2 at the Abbey Stadium, while the same happened to Wednesday against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Fleetwood cruised past Crewe 3-0, Cheltenham nicked a late win at home to Accrington with Kyle Vassell's goal 11 minutes from time, and Lincoln struck late to beat Charlton 2-1.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green extended their lead at the top of the League Two table to four points with victory over troubled Scunthorpe.

The Iron sit bottom of the table and, a week after their 6-1 hammering by Harrogate, some fans protested outside the stadium against owner Peter Swann.

They kept out Forest Green for an hour but Jamille Matt picked himself up to convert a penalty after being fouled by Jai Rowe and Ebou Adams made it 2-0 five minutes later.

Second-placed Harrogate lost just their second game of the season, going down 1-0 to Sylvester Jasper's late goal for Colchester, while Port Vale are up to third thanks to a 3-1 victory over Barrow.

The visitors took the lead through Ollie Banks in the 33rd minute but Dennis Politic equalised six minutes after the break and an own goal from James Jones five minutes later completed the turnaround before Malvind Benning added a third late on.

Fourth-placed Tranmere have struggled away from home but they secured their first win on the road - and first goal - with a 1-0 victory over struggling Carlisle thanks to Rod McDonald's own goal.

Sutton's good start to Football League life continued with a 1-0 win at Crawley - Isaac Olaofe scoring the only goal in the 84th minute.

Swindon slipped down to sixth despite salvaging a 2-2 draw against Rochdale.

They took the lead through Ben Gladwin in the 37th minute but George Broadbent levelled in the 57th minute and Liam Kelly looked to have grabbed the winner only for Jonny Williams to pop up in injury time and net his first goal for Swindon.

It was a big day for Oldham down the bottom of the table, with Davis Keillor-Dunn scoring an early double and Dylan Bahamboula adding a third in the second half in a 3-0 victory over Stevenage.

Exeter came from behind twice in a 2-2 draw against Newport. Matt Jay cancelled out Robbie Willmott's opener but Courtney Baker-Richardson put County back ahead before the break.

Sam Nombe scored for the fifth successive game in the 55th minute, though, to earn the Grecians a point.

Brett Pitman's injury-time goal earned Bristol Rovers a point in a 2-2 draw with Bradford.

Bradford had earlier got the better of three quick goals - Charles Vernam and Andy Cook netting either side of Alfie Kilgour's goal for Rovers - but they were unable to hang on.

Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horsfall scored for Northampton in a 2-0 victory over Mansfield while Salford won by the same score against Hartlepool thanks to an early goal and a late one from Tom Elliott and Matthew Willock, respectively.

Leyton Orient and Walsall both had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw.