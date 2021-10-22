St Mirren vs Rangers preview, team news, stats, kick-off times

Teams news, stats and how to follow as Rangers travel to St Mirren on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Ross County and St Mirren

St Mirren have a full squad for their cinch Premiership encounter with Rangers.

Charles Dunne returned to the bench in Dingwall last weekend and Greg Kiltie has shaken off a knee injury. They may have to wait for their comebacks though, with the Buddies on a three-match winning streak.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Ryan Jack returned to training following calf surgery but Ryan Kent is still working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says his side can beat Rangers on Sunday and will take confidence from the champions' defeat to Dundee United and draw against Hearts

While St Mirren are without a win in each of their last 10 home league matches against reigning Scottish champions (D2 L8), their last such win was their last such fixture against Rangers when they were the defending title-holders. The Buddies won 2-1 in December 2011 with goals from Aaron Mooy and Paul McGowan in a match in which Rangers had both Lee McCulloch and Dorin Goian sent off.

Rangers have won each of their last nine top-flight league meetings with St. Mirren, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last eight of these.

St Mirren have won each of their last three league games, last winning four in a row in the top tier in December 2008 under Gus MacPherson

Rangers have only lost one of their last 48 league matches (W39 D8), a 0-1 defeat at Dundee United in August.

Rangers have had more different goalscorers (excluding own goals) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, with John Lundstram becoming their 11th with his opener against Hearts last time out.

How to follow: St Mirren vs Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.