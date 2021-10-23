EFL highlights and round-up: Bournemouth win; Sunderland lose

Middlesbrough condemned Cardiff to an eighth successive Championship defeat with a 2-0 victory that saw the end of Mick McCarthy's reign at the Welsh club.

Andraz Sporar's first-half penalty and Martin Payero's late second secured a third successive win for the play-off chasing visitors.

It was visiting boss Neil Warnock who was celebrating at the end on his return to the club he led to the Premier League in 2018.

Just over an hour later, it was announced by Cardiff that McCarthy - who only joined the club in January - had left "by mutual agreement".

Bournemouth extended their lead at the top of the table to six points with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after he himself had been brought down.

Solanke then doubled the advantage from close range after Philip Billing nodded the ball into his path, and captain Lloyd Kelly wrapped it up in the 64th minute.

West Brom moved up to second with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bristol City, in a game delayed by medical emergencies affecting fans of both teams as well as a lengthy injury stoppage for City's Nathan Baker.

Jordan Hugill gave Albion a seventh-minute lead as he finished off a flowing team move and Kyle Bartley then nodded home a second from Darnell Furlong's long throw three minutes before the break.

Karlan Grant latched onto a poor backpass after 52 minutes to put the game beyond the Robins.

Coventry remained in fourth after a 1-1 draw with Derby. Matty Godden had put them ahead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot but Graeme Shinnie earned the Rams a point 12 minutes from the end.

Elijah Adebayo's 17th-minute strike earned Luton a 1-0 win over struggling Hull.

Siriki Dembele hit a stoppage-time winner for Peterborough to complete a 2-1 comeback win over QPR after Harrison Burrows cancelled out Ilias Chair's opener.

Tom Bradshaw's second-half double saw Millwall come from behind to impressively beat Stoke 2-1. Romaine Sawyers scored Stoke's opener.

Goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine gave Blackpool a 2-0 derby victory over Preston, who had Alan Browne sent off late on, and two goals in three minutes from Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan guided Blackburn to a 2-0 win over Reading.

Riley McGree hit the winner eight minutes from time to see Birmingham to a 2-1 win over Swansea after Troy Deeney's opener was cancelled out by Michael Obafemi.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth stayed top of the League One table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Morecambe on Saturday.

Both the goals came early at the Mazuma Stadium, as Jonah Ayunga gave Morecambe the lead on six minutes, before Danny Mayor hit back for Argyle in the 12th minute.

They lead Wycombe by goal difference after the Chairboys struck deep into stoppage-time to beat Crewe 2-1 at Adams Park. Ryan Tafazallo had notched the Wycombe opener, and struck in the seventh minute of added time to seal the win.

Wigan moved up to third after a 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon, while Sunderland dropped to fourth as they fell to a rare home defeat against managerless Charlton. Jayden Stockley grabbed the winner for the Addicks - who sacked Nigel Adkins in midweek.

Rotherham are in fifth after they comprehensively beat MK Dons 3-0, MK Dropping out of the top six in the process to be replaced by Oxford, who won 3-1 at Burton.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth claimed a much-needed late point at Accrington as they came from behind to draw 2-2, while Bolton battled back to hold Gillingham by the same score.

Doncaster moved off the bottom of the table after a 3-2 victory over Cheltenham.

Ipswich edged Fleetwood 2-1, with Bersant Celina scoring the winner in stoppage-time, to move the Tractor Boys into the top half of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln at Hillsborough, and Shrewsbury thumped Cambridge 4-1.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green held on to their five-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two as they came from behind to beat Salford 3-1 on Saturday.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had put City ahead at The New Lawn, but goals from Nicky Kaddy, Kane Wilson and Jack Aitchison sealed the victory for the leaders.

Port Vale remain in second as they continued their impressive run with a 3-0 victory over Colchester, while Northampton are third as they saw off Tranmere 2-0 at Prenton Park.

Exeter are up to fourth, a point behind Northampton, as they struck late to come from behind to beat struggling Mansfield 2-1. Timothee Dieng and Matt Jay got the goals for the Grecians at St James Park.

Harrogate Town dropped to fifth as they threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Hartlepool, with United moving up to seventh in the process.

Swindon lie between them in sixth, despite losing 3-1 at home to Bradford.

Elsewhere, bottom-club Scunthorpe claimed just their second win of the season to move within a point of safety as they beat Crawley 2-1.

Leyton Orient made it four draws in a row as they finished goalless at Stevenage.

Newport won their first game under new boss James Rowberry as they won 3-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Rochdale struck late to beat Sutton 3-2, and Walsall and Barrow drew 2-2.

Carlisle and Oldham drew 0-0.