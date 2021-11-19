Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for October

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, November 22 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Lys Mousset - SHEFFIELD UNITED vs Stoke City - October 16

Substitutes bring fresh ideas and fresh impetus. A slick Blades break saw David McGoldrick slip a pass to Billy Sharp, collect a reversed return, then slide in Mousset, to side-foot home.

Ilias Chair - QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Blackburn Rovers - October 19

As he moved into space, Chair considered his options. None were as inviting as going it alone, so he checked back onto his right foot and sent a searing shot into the bottom corner.

Jack Taylor - Hull City vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED - October 20

There is something gloriously graceful about a shot whipped over everyone that drops under the bar and into the top corner. Taylor even added the ingredient of pace to his effort at Hull.

Sky Bet League One

Harry Pell - Charlton Athletic vs ACCRINGTON STANLEY- October 19

There was no subtlety about his run-up, yet Pell's free-kick possessed both power and curl which took it over the wall and out of the reach of Addicks keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Jack Iredale - Shrewsbury Town vs CAMBRIDGE UNITED - October 23

Geometrically perfect. There was a pristine quality about Iredale's strike as he took aim from the left side. The ball was still rising at terminal velocity as it flew into the opposite top corner.

Curtis Tilt - WIGAN ATHLETIC vs Burton Albion - October 30

The defender had only scored 11 goals in 202 appearances dating back to 2014 when he took aim at a bouncing ball 25 yards out. His connection was both impeccable and stunning.

Sky Bet League Two

Nicky Cadden - Carlisle United vs FOREST GREEN ROVERS - October 2

Collecting the ball on the touchline in the middle of the pitch, Cadden was direct in his thought process and running. He played a quick one-two and surged forward to drive a shot into the far corner.

Courtney Baker-Richardson - NEWPORT COUNTY v Scunthorpe United - October 2

There was no hint of the magic to come as Baker-Richardson rolled his foot over the ball and the Scunthorpe defenders backed off. Certainly not of his pinpoint, wickedly curling shot.

Theo Robinson - Swindon Town v BRADFORD CITY - October 23

One touch was all Robinson, playing for his 16th career club, needed to size up an exquisite, whipped curler from the angle of the area up and over Swindon keeper Jojo Wollacott.

