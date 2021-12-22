WATCH LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final draw!

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place live on Sky Sports Football following Tottenham Hotspur's home quarter-final clash with West Ham United on Wednesday night.
The draw will be conducted by Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool, Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp alongside either Michael Dawson or Danny Gabbidon.
And you can watch the draw - scheduled to take place after the game finished at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel and the EFL's Twitter account, but you also can stream it live with the Sky Sports website and app - just click or tap the video above.
Arsenal are the first team through to the semi-finals after thrashing Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Carabao Cup 2021/22 schedule...
- Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12
- Final: February 27