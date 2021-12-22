WATCH LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final draw!

Watch Carabao Cup semi-final draw live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, or stream here on Sky Sports website and app; Arsenal are the first team through to the semis after thrashing Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday

Wednesday 22 December 2021 21:35, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch a free live stream of the semi-final draw for the Carabao Cup after Wednesday night's quarter-final ties

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place live on Sky Sports Football following Tottenham Hotspur's home quarter-final clash with West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The draw will be conducted by Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool, Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp alongside either Michael Dawson or Danny Gabbidon.

And you can watch the draw - scheduled to take place after the game finished at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel and the EFL's Twitter account, but you also can stream it live with the Sky Sports website and app - just click or tap the video above.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Sunderland

Arsenal are the first team through to the semi-finals after thrashing Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Trending

Carabao Cup 2021/22 schedule...

  • Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12
  • Final: February 27
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema