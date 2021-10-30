Bayern Munich hit five to bounce back in Bundesliga | Juventus lose again - European round-up

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice to lead Bayern Munich to a 5-2 victory at Union Berlin on Saturday as the German champions bounced back from their shock midweek German Cup exit to stay top of the league table.

The Pole struck with a 15th-minute penalty and then hammered in a free-kick for his 12th goal of the campaign, with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Mueller also on target in a rollercoaster encounter and Union's first home loss of the season.

The Bavarians, who stunningly lost 5-0 to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday in their heaviest German Cup loss ever, moved up to 25 points.

But their backline, that proved so vulnerable against Gladbach, was again far from solid, angering keeper Manuel Neuer, who made a string of good saves as Union kept attacking.

"We obviously wished for such a start and it really worked well in the beginning," Neuer said. "The two goals we conceded are frustrating.

"But we are satisfied that we managed to show a different performance today."

Image: Borussia Dortmund did not need many chances and scored once in each half to beat Cologne 2-0

Borussia Dortmund did not need many chances and scored once in each half to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday with an efficient display that kept them a point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund, missing more than half a dozen players through injury including top scorer Erling Haaland, squandered a couple of golden early opportunities to captain Marco Reus but Thorgan Hazard did better in the 40th minute.

Jude Bellingham delivered a superb chip into the box and the Belgian timed his run to perfection to head home.

Steffen Tigges added another for the hosts in the 64th minute, heading in a corner to give them a two-goal cushion with his first Bundesliga goal, much to the relief of the 67,000 fans in the stadium.

High-flying Freiburg stayed third with a 3-1 win over last-place Greuther Furth, and Wolfsburg defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 away in Florian Kohfeldts first game as coach. Also, Mainz won 2-1 at Arminia Bielefeld.

Serie A: Juventus misery continues

Image: Juventus' Paulo Dybala reacts during Juventus' defeat at Hellas Verona

Juventus' miserable start to the Serie A season continued as they lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona, with an early double from Giovanni Simeone dropping Massimiliano Allegri's side to ninth in the standings.

Giovanni Simeone, eldest son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, scored four in last weekend's 4-1 win over Lazio, and he added two more goals inside 14 minutes in Veneto.

The first was a poacher's finish from close range and the second was a sensational, dipping effort from distance to stun a static Juve defence.

Allegri rang the changes in the second half as he looked to turn things around, with one of his substitutes -- American Weston McKennie - firing home 10 minutes from time.

The visitors could not find an equaliser, however, as they slipped to their second league defeat in four days to stay 13 points behind leaders Napoli having played one game more, while Verona climbed to eighth with a deserved victory.

La Liga: Real win at Elche

Vinicius Junior took over the scoring duties from Karim Benzema by netting twice to help Real Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man Elche on Saturday and move to the top of La Liga.

Image: Vinicius opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute strikeand put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd

Vinicius opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute strike. After Elche midfielder Ral Guti was sent off for a second booking, the Brazilian winger then put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd.

Elche substitute Pere Milla pulled one back with four minutes to play.

The 21-year-old Vinicius once again showed his much-improved finishing. The double took his tally in all competitions to nine in 14 appearances this season, compared to six goals in 47 outings in 2020-21.

Real Sociedad are level on points with Real before hosting Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby on Sunday. After that, Real will still have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, goals either side from Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos helped Sevilla beat Osasuna and move them level on 24 points with Real.