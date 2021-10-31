AC Milan move level with Napoli at Serie A summit as Inter Milan win to stay in touch - European round-up

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie gave AC Milan a 2-1 win at 10-man Roma to inflict Jose Mourinho's first ever home Serie A defeat and stay level with leaders Napoli.

The victory extended Milan's superb start in Serie A and kept the Rossoneri level on points with Napoli, who still lead on goal difference after a 1-0 win over local rivals Salernitana.

Ibrahimovic scored midway through the first half with a powerful free-kick through Roma's wall for his 400th career league goal.

Moments later, the Swedish striker nearly made another goal but he was ruled offside after chesting down for Rafael Leao to slot home.

Ibrahimovic was the victim of a foul inside the Roma box by Roger Ibanez, allowing Kessie to score from the spot just before the hour mark.

Milan then ended with 10 men after Theo Hernandez picked up a second yellow card, which will keep him out of next weekend's derby with Inter.

Stephan El Shaarawy pulled one back for Roma in stoppage time, but it was not enough.

Napoli struggled to find the target in a narrow win at Salernitana, who are in the top division for the first time in more than two decades.

Piotr Zielinski scored on the hour mark following a header from Andrea Petagna which rebounded off the crossbar.

Napoli were missing standout striker Victor Osimhen, who was out with a muscular issue, and captain Lorenzo Insigne was kept on the bench in an apparent tactical decision.

Napoli have won 10 of their opening 11 matches for the second time in history, after previously doing so in 2017-18.

Joaquin Correa scored twice as Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 as the reigning champions ensured they did not fall further behind in the standings.

Both of Correa's goals came in the second half in an eight-minute span as Inter ensured the seven-point gap to the top two was not extended further than seven points.

Inter dominated from the start at San Siro, with Nicol Barella producing seven attempts in the first half as the Nerazzurri midfielder seemed determined to score.

However, it was Correa who gave Inter the lead on the hour-mark. An Ivan Periic dummy allowed Correa to get on the end of a pass from Alessandro Bastoni, before cutting past a defender and firing into the bottom left corner.

Inter almost doubled their lead seven minutes later, but Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri denied Edin Deko from point-blank range, with Walace managing to block the follow-up attempt from Denzel Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri did get their second moments later and again it was Correa, this time with a shot into the top left corner after Dumfries had cut the ball back to him on the edge of the area.

Image: Joaquin Correa scored Inter's second goal as they registered back-to-back wins

Udinese had a late goal by Gerard Deulofeu ruled out for offside in the build-up and so remain four points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere on Sunday, wantaway forward Duan Vlahovic may have endeared himself to Fiorentina's fans again after scoring a hat-trick to help his side beat Spezia 3-0.

Vlahovic converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time after a handball from Spezia forward Emanuel Gyasi and added two after the break to take his tally to nine in Serie A this season.

The 21-year-old recently turned down a new contract, much to the ire of Fiorentina's fans, who have insulted him after recent matches. His current deal expires in 2023, but the club have not ruled out him leaving in January.

Fiorentina moved to within one point of fourth-placed Roma, while Spezia slipped into the relegation zone after Genoa moved above them on goal difference thanks to a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Venezia.

And finally, two late goals saw Empoli come from behind to win 2-1 at Sassuolo.

In La Liga, Real Sociedad held on to a slender one-point lead at the top of the table despite a late Athletic Bilbao equaliser.

Sociedad took the lead in the 58th minute from the penalty spot through Alexander Isak and looked to be on course for all three points.

However, despite a red card for Inigo Martinez, Iker Muniain struck the equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the game, as Bilbao finished the match with 10 men.

Image: Joao Felix scored his first La Liga goal of the season in Atletico's 3-0 win

Atletico Madrid put an end to their winless streak by comfortably beating Real Betis 3-0 to jump up to fourth in La Liga.

Atletico got on the board through goals from Yannick Carrasco and Joao Felix and an own goal by Betis defender German Pezzella. It was the club's first win in three matches, following consecutive draws against Levante and Real Sociedad in the league and a defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League.

The victory moved Atletico within two points of leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Madrid and Sevilla won their matches on Saturday, while Sociedad host Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country derby in Sunday's late game.

Image: Assane Plea scored Borussia Monchengladbach's first to help end their Bochum hoodoo

Borussia Monchengladbach finally beat Bochum at the 16th attempt with a 2-1 win over the promoted visitors.

First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann were enough for Gladbach's first win over Bochum in Germany's top tier since a 2-1 victory in September 1997, though the home team were forced to hold on.

Danny Blum scored Bochum's consolation with a brilliant free kick in the 86th minute and the visitors pushed hard for the equaliser late on. Yann Sommer pulled off a good save in injury time as Gladbach saw out a fourth league win of the season.

Marcus Thuram thought he'd scored the home team's third goal to seal victory after Blum's strike, but the French forward's effort was chalked off for offside.

The clubs last met in 2011 when Gladbach denied Bochum promotion in the two-legged relegation/promotion play-off. Bochum had to wait until last season before earning promotion directly as second division champions.

Augsburg claimed a much-needed Bundesliga win against Stuttgart with goals to spare earlier in the day, winning 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Markus Weinzierl.

Weinzierl's team produced their best performance of the season to come from behind after Chris Fuhrich's early goal for Stuttgart as Augsburg finally picked up a second league win from 10 games.

Fuhrich scored in the seventh minute as the visitors were rewarded for making the better start, but Reece Oxford equalised with a header from a corner after half an hour.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored after another corner shortly after half-time, before Florian Niederlechner and Alfred Finnbogason added further goals late on.

Augsburg remain in the relegation zone, one point behind Stuttgart who suffered a fourth loss of the campaign.

Nice moved up to second place in the French league with another comeback win as Andy Delort netted twice in a 2-1 victory over Angers on Sunday

Angers winger Sofiane Boufal had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Youcef Atal tripped him inside the area.

But Delort equalised with a deflected shot in the 57th minute, before slamming home a volley from the edge of the box in stoppage time. The Nice striker could have had a hat-trick, but his earlier header in the 23rd minute hit the post.

Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni repeatedly frustrated the visitors having tipped Amine Gouiris's long-range strike over the bar in the 69th minute, before parrying a low drive from the Nice forward in the 72nd minute.

An under-strength Nice side came into the game missing Justin Kluivert, Calvin Stengs, Evann Guessand, and Robson Bambu through injury, as well as Kasper Dolberg for personal reasons.

Nice overcame an even larger 2-0 deficit to edge Lyon 3-2 the previous weekend and the victory moves the club to within eight points of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Sunday's late games.