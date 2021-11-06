Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Dundee host Celtic live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news

Jordan McGhee is unlikely to be available for Dundee's cinch Premiership game against Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday. McGhee will have a knee injury assessed but boss James McPake expects it will require a tidy-up.

Cillian Sheridan is out with an Achilles injury, while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder and Leigh Griffiths is unable to play against his parent club.

Celtic will assess the injury that forced Stephen Welsh off late in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros.

Ange Postecoglou was already without two centre-backs with Carl Starfelt (hamstring) injured and Christopher Jullien building up his fitness in training after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Tom Rogic (hamstring) remains out and fellow midfielder Nir Bitton also went off in Budapest but only with cramp.

Opta stats

Dundee are without a win in 33 league meetings with Celtic (D6 L27) since a 2-0 victory in May 2001 under Ivano Bonetti. Fabian Caballero scored both Dundee goals that day.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven league meetings with Dundee, scoring 18 goals without reply in these fixtures (W6 D1).

Dundee have won two of their last four league games (D1 L1), as many as their previous 24 Scottish Premiership matches before this (D5 L17).

Having lost each of their first three away league games this season, Celtic have since won their last three on the road. They last won four away league matches on the spin in October 2020.

Celtic have scored more (26) and conceded fewer (7) goals than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season, while Dundee have scored the second fewest (9) and conceded the most (23).

Team news

Rangers have no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. Ryan Kent made his return to action from a hamstring injury when he came off the bench during the Europa League draw against Brondby on Thursday.

Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad for the trip to Ibrox. Only full-back Jake Vokins is missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery.

The visitors travel down to Glasgow on the back of Wednesday's 5-0 league victory over Dundee that ended a run of four straight defeats.

Opta stats

Rangers have won each of their last 10 league meetings with Ross County, scoring 29 goals while conceding only five in this spell.

Ross County have never won an away league visit to reigning Scottish champions in 13 previous attempts, drawing three and losing 10, all against Celtic from 2012 to 2020.

Since winning 21 straight home league matches from August 2020 to August 2021, Rangers have drawn three of their last four Scottish Premiership games at Ibrox (W1), including both of their last two. They have conceded more goals in these last four matches (five) than they had in their 21-game home winning streak (four).

Having failed to win any of their first 10 league games this season (D3 L7), Ross County won their last game 5-0 at Dundee.

Rangers' James Tavernier has provided the most assists (7) and created the most chances (40) of any player in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

