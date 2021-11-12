World Cup 2022: Who has qualified for Qatar?

We are getting closer and closer to knowing the 32 teams who will play in this winter's World Cup - but the full list won't be known until the summer.

As hosts, Qatar receive automatic qualification to next year's tournament, which consists of 32 teams in eight groups of four and will be held between November 21 and December 18.

Four-time World Cup winners Germany were the first team to guarantee a spot through the qualification process in October as UEFA Group J winners, with Denmark booking their place a day later.

In November, Brazil - the most successful national team in World Cup history with five trophies - became the fourth team to secure qualification as one of the top four teams in South America's groups.

Saudi Arabia and Japan have also been confirmed in Qatar after the Samurai Blue beat Australia 2-0 on March 24.

European champions Italy missed out on the World Cup for a second consecutive tournament after a shock 1-0 stoppage-time defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final.

Uruguay and Ecuador secured their spots at the World Cup finals, joining Brazil and Argentina as the automatic qualifiers from the South American group.

Peru also clinched the play-off spot thanks to their 2-0 win against Paraguay in the final qualification game.

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache.

While Canada celebrated, Mexico and the United States will have to wait to learn their fate despite picking up wins along with Costa Rica, who also kept their Qatar hopes alive.

On Tuesday, Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon and Tunisia booked their places at Qatar 2022. Sadio Mane scored the winning kick as Senegal beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties, with Mo Salah among the Egyptian players to miss their spot-kicks.

In Europe, Portugal and Poland progressed to the finals after winning their play-off finals against North Macedonia and Sweden respectively. The third and final European play-off, which will feature Wales against Scotland or Ukraine, has been delayed until June.

When is the World Cup draw?

By the end of March, we will know 28 of the 32 participants at the first winter World Cup. The final three places will be decided in the intercontinental play-offs in June as well as the final European play-off final which has been delayed due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The draw for the tournament takes place on Friday 1 April 2022, at the DECC venue in Doha, Qatar at circa 5pm GMT.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18

When will the matches kick off?

FIFA has confirmed the first two rounds of matches will kick off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time (10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm in the United Kingdom).

Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knock-out round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time)

What are the venues?

Image: This computer-generated image shows an artists impression of Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in the host city of Doha

The group games will take place across eight stadia: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

What happens to the Premier League in 2022/23?

The Premier League has confirmed key dates for the 2022/23 campaign, with the season adjusted to accommodate a World Cup that takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

The season will start a week earlier than normal on August 6 2022, with 16 matchdays taking place up to the weekend of November 12/13, before the tournament kicks off on November 21.

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day following the World Cup final, which takes place on December 18.

The final match round of the 2022/23 season will be played on May 28 2023.